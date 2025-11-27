 Assam Passes Polygamy Ban Bill With Jail Terms Up To 10 Years; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Law ‘Not Against Islam’
Polygamy is now a cognisable offence in Assam, enabling police to arrest without a warrant and begin investigations immediately. The bill also provides financial compensation for women harmed by illegal polygamous unions, with a state-appointed authority determining the amount.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
article-image

The Assam Assembly on Tuesday passed the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, a stringent law that introduces jail terms of up to seven years for individuals entering into polygamous marriages, and up to ten years for those who hide the existence of a spouse before marrying again. The bill is among the state government’s strongest moves yet to curb polygamy.

Ahead of the vote, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the House that the legislation was “not against Islam,” asserting that “true Islamic people will welcome this.” He argued that the religion does not endorse polygamy, citing examples such as Turkey’s ban and arbitration mechanisms in Pakistan. Sarma further reiterated his commitment to introducing a Uniform Civil Code in Assam, promising to table it in the first session if he returns as Chief Minister next year.

The AIUDF opposed the bill, with MLA Aminul Islam claiming it violates constitutional provisions.

Beyond punishing offenders, the law also targets those who facilitate or conceal polygamous marriages. Parents, community leaders, and religious figures involved in such acts may face up to two years in prison. Repeat offenders will face enhanced penalties, details of which will be notified later. The law additionally bars those convicted from holding government jobs, receiving state benefits, or contesting elections.

article-image

The law will not apply to the Bodoland Territorial Region, the hill districts, or Scheduled Tribe communities governed under the Sixth Schedule. Introduced on the first day of the winter session, the bill forms part of the government’s broader push toward legal reforms and expanded protections for women.

