 Punjab News: 2 Bike-Borne Men Fire 23 Rounds At AAP Leader’s House In Phagwara
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 08:24 PM IST
Chandigarh: Two unknown motorcycle-borne men fired shots at the house of a leader of ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) near Darvesh Pind in Phagwara town of Punjab’s Kapurthala district in the wee hours of Thursday.

Stating that no one was injured in the incident, police said that about 23 rounds were reportedly fired at the house of Daljit Singh Raju’s house, who is Phagwara coordinator of the AAP’s drive against drugs (yudh nashian virudh), around 1.30 am, shattering window and doors’ panes.

Raju is also said to be close to Hoshiarpur AAP MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal.

Police which examined different angles of the CCTV footage, said that two armed men who came on a motorcycle, parked their bike at a distance, walked upto the Raju’s house and fired shots at it.

article-image

A hand-written paper slip was also found at the site which was written in English, mentioned the name of a certain group ``Kala Rana Group’’ and an amount of Rs 5 crore, police said.

Meanwhile, the incident spread a panic in the town and several AAP leaders including MP Chabbewal, state media incharge, Baltej Pannu, Mayor Ram Pal Uppal and others including Jaspal Singh visited Raju’s residence.

