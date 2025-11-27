Main Accused In RSS Leader’s Son Murder Case Killed In Punjab Police Encounter |

Chandigarh: The main accused of the November 15 murder of RSS leader’s son Naveen Arora in Ferozepur was killed in a police encounter in Fazilka district in the wee hours of Thursday.

Punjab police said that it so happened when Badal, the main accused in the said murder case, was taken to the Mamu Johiya village by a police team for recovery of the weapon linked to the murder, it came under fire from two of Badal’s accomplices who were already hiding there. While the police team retaliated, Badal and a police constable Balour Singh were injured. They were rushed to the Fazilka civil hospital where Badal succumbed to his injuries and the constable is undergoing treatment.

Stating that Badal’s two accomplices fled the spot after firing on the police team, police said that they, however, abandoned a .30 bore and a .32 bore pistols.

It may be recalled that Naveen, 32, son of RSS leader Baldev Raj Arora, was shot in the head by Badal and his accomplices around 7 pm on November 15 when he was returning home on his motorcycle. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

Police suspects involvement of a foreign handler and a targeted killing, so as to spread fear in the state.