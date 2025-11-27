Uttar Pradesh News: Kaiserganj BJP MP Karan Bhushan Singh Fined ₹4.88 Crore For Illegal Sand Mining

Karan Bhushan Singh | ANI

Lucknow: Kaiserganj BJP MP Karan Bhushan Singh has been fined over Rs 4.88 crore for illegal sand mining after the Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow bench dismissed his petition challenging the recovery order.

Authorities found that Singh’s firm, M/s Nandini Infrastructure Vishnoharpur Tarabganj, mined 1.72 lakh cubic meters of sand beyond the approved lease area in Durgaganj village of Gonda district. Following an inspection by mining officials in January 2019, the then District Magistrate imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh and ordered recovery of royalty and mineral value amounting to Rs 4.88 crore.

The court directed that while the MP could pursue a revision before the state authority, the recovery against him will stand.