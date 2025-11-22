Magh Mela Will Be Organised With Extraordinary Grandeur And Spiritual Significance: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Preparation Of Magh Mela | X

Prayagraj, November 22: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a review meeting on Saturday regarding preparations for the upcoming Magh Mela and later briefed the media. He stated that all arrangements for the fair are progressing rapidly and on priority. The Chief Minister emphasized that this year’s Magh Mela will be organized with exceptional grandeur, supported by the participation and devotion of pilgrims from across the country.

The Chief Minister informed that the Magh Mela will begin earlier this year, with major bathing dates as follows: Paush Purnima on January 3, Makar Sankranti on January 15, Mauni Amavasya on January 18, Basant Panchami on January 23, Magh Purnima on February 1, and Mahashivratri on February 15. A large influx of pilgrims is expected between January 3 and February 1. Around 20 to 25 lakh Kalpavasis are expected to stay at the Mela for an entire month, observing penance and performing religious rituals dedicated to Maa Ganga.

In addition, millions of devotees will also arrive specifically on major bathing days. It is estimated that nearly 12 to 15 crore devotees will take the holy dip at the Sangam over the one-and-a-half-month duration of the event, with daily pilgrim arrivals expected to be between 20 and 25 lakh. The fair will be spread across 800 hectares and divided into seven sectors, with 42 designated parking areas for visitors arriving through different routes.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the government has established the Prayagraj Mela Authority, headed by the Divisional Commissioner, to oversee the Magh Mela, Mahakumbh, and related events. Preparations for the 2026 Magh Mela have already commenced, with arrangements being scaled further compared to 2024. He added that the team has gained valuable experience from organizing the 2025 Mahakumbh, which left a lasting impression globally and further strengthened pride in India’s Sanatan cultural traditions.

CM Yogi further noted that all relevant departments of the Uttar Pradesh government are actively involved in the preparation work. The Irrigation Department will ensure flood safety and adequate water availability. Currently, 19,000–20,000 cusecs of clean water are available at Sangam, and efforts are underway to maintain a minimum continuous supply of 10,000 cusecs. Namami Gange has been assigned the responsibility for water purification. The Power Corporation is working to provide uninterrupted electricity and ensure safety measures. Work has begun on laying 47 km of HT lines, 360 km of LT lines, and installing 25 temporary substations.

The Chief Minister added that the Public Works Department will manage external and internal road connectivity. To ensure smooth traffic flow, seven pontoon bridges will be constructed, and checkered plates will be installed along a 160-km route. The UP Jal Nigam is laying 242 km of drinking water pipelines, of which 85 km has already been completed. He assured that proper sewerage arrangements will be in place to prevent even a single drop of sewage from entering the Ganga or Yamuna rivers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed that two fully equipped 20-bed hospitals are being constructed to provide immediate medical care to pilgrims during the Magh Mela. In addition, twelve Public Health Centers (PHCs) will function as primary health facilities. A vector control unit will be deployed, along with five Ayurvedic and five Homoeopathic hospitals, and 50 ambulances will be available to ensure a timely medical response.

The Chief Minister stated that the Urban Development Department has initiated work to ensure adequate sanitation and lighting across the fairgrounds. During the event, 25,000 toilets, 8,000 dustbins, over 10 lakh liner bags, 20 suction vehicles, and 3,000 sanitation workers will be deployed to maintain hygiene and cleanliness.

CM Yogi added that the Uttar Pradesh Police have made extensive arrangements to ensure safety and smooth crowd management. Along with the Superintendent of Police for fair, additional SPs, COs, inspectors, and other police personnel have already been deployed in the first phase, with the remaining arrangements in progress. Police facilities are being strengthened with expanded police lines, 17 police stations, 42 police posts, 20 fire tenders, 7 fire stations, 20 fire watch towers, a dedicated water police station, one main water police control room, and four sub-control rooms. Additionally, 8 km of deep-water barricading will be installed to ensure safety along the river banks.

The Chief Minister also stated that the Urban Development Department will monitor crowd movement, density patterns, and safety incidents using 400 CCTV cameras equipped with AI technology. He directed officials to prepare an integrated inter-district and interstate traffic and crowd management plan.

Approximately 3,800 buses, including 3,000 operated by the State Transport Corporation, will be deployed. Seventy-five shuttle buses will operate within the fair zone, and electric buses will be available to facilitate movement between the city and the Mela area. Furthermore, 200 buses will be kept on standby. A tent city is also under construction to accommodate pilgrims and visitors.