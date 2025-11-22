Eco-Tourism To Get Major Boost In UP With Development Of Tharu Thali And Chandan Chowki Shilpgrams

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, November 22: Important proposals were discussed at the recent meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Eco-Tourism Development Board, chaired by the Chief Secretary. With the aim of making areas like Dudhwa National Park and Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary eco-tourism hubs, proposals were presented to promote the cultural heritage of the Tharu tribe, local cuisine, and wildlife safari, and a proposal was made to develop Shilpgrams and promote Tharu Thali under the "Anubhav-Tharu Culture" scheme to provide a unique experience to tourists. These initiatives by UP Eco-tourism will not only provide tourists with a unique experience but also foster economic upliftment and inclusive development for local communities.

A proposal has been made to expand boat or river safari facilities at the Gerua River in the Katarnia Ghat Wildlife Sanctuary, located at the Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border. Currently, the Forest Department operates two boats on the Gerua River.

In response to the growing tourist demand for river safaris, the Eco-tourism Development Board has proposed the operation of two additional boats. This will double the capacity of the river safari in the wildlife sanctuary and provide greater convenience to tourists. The Board, in coordination with the Forest Department, has emphasized equipping these boats with environmental friendly technology to minimize negative impacts on the river banks.

The Uttar Pradesh Eco-Tourism Development Board has also proposed the "Anubhav- Tharu Culture" scheme, which will revive the cultural heritage of the Tharu tribe living in the Terai region of Dudhwa National Park and Katarnia Ghat. This scheme will not only provide a unique experience to tourists visiting these sanctuaries and national parks but will also play a vital role in the socio-economic upliftment and inclusive development of the Tharu community. In this regard, the Board is actively promoting the "Tharu Thali.” This traditional Thali is prepared using local herbs, grains, and spices. Hotel and resort operators in the region have been instructed to include the Tharu Thali as a mandatory part of their menu.

The Tourism Board has also planned training programs to teach young people and women from the Tharu community the art of food and hospitality. This will not only promote tribal cultural preservation in the state but will also generate income and employment opportunities for the community.

Another proposal was presented at the review meeting for the development of Chandan Chowki Shilpgram. This Shilpgram, built by the Tribal Development Department, is ready, but currently closed. Located in the Dudhwa region, it is proposed to redevelop it as a showcase for the skills and arts of the Tharu and other tribal cultures. Handicraft exhibitions, cultural programs, and workshops will be conducted here.

The Board recommended that the Tourism Department, Eco-tourism Board, or Tourism Corporation, with the consent of the Tribal Development Department, operate it through private investment. This will enhance tourist facilities and provide a new dimension to eco-tourism. The successful implementation of these plans will strengthen Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's plan to make Uttar Pradesh an eco-tourism hub. It will not only boost revenue growth, biodiversity conservation, but will also help in the development of the Tharu tribe.