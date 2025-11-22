Delhi Red Fort Blast Update: Kashmiri PhD Student From IIT Kanpur Goes Missing; Probe Underway As Links With Dr Shaheen And Dr Parvez Ansari Emerge

Investigating agencies probe a missing IIT Kanpur research scholar amid scrutiny of Kashmiri students | File Photo

Kanpur, Nov 22: Investigating agencies searching for possible links between Dr Shaheen, Dr Parvez Ansari and their associates have turned their focus to a research scholar at IIT Kanpur. The scholar, originally from Kashmir, has been missing under suspicious circumstances for the past 15 days. Institute officials have denied having any information about him.

Teams from central agencies and intelligence units visited the IIT campus to conduct inquiries.

Verification of Kashmiri Students Reveals Two Missing Cases

On the instructions of the state government, authorities carried out verification of Kashmiri students enrolled in educational institutions. A startling detail emerged in the process. One student from a private institute and another from IIT Kanpur were found to be missing. The student from the private institute had taken leave after informing officials, but the IIT scholar’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Scholar Joined IIT in 2019; Missing Under Unexplained Circumstances

The missing scholar joined IIT Kanpur in 2019 and is pursuing a PhD. Sources said his unexplained disappearance has drawn the attention of investigative agencies. With several well-educated individuals already found to be connected with Dr Shaheen, suspicion has extended to the scholar as well.

Police Collect Information From IIT Administration and Faculty

Police and agency personnel have collected detailed information about the scholar from the institute’s administration. The presence of investigation teams on campus triggered discussions throughout the day. Agencies have also spoken to the scholar’s supervising professor.

IIT Kanpur Director Prof Manindra Agrawal said the institute is gathering information and confirmed that the student is currently away. Other faculty members have also been approached for details.

150 Kashmiri Students Under Scrutiny in Kanpur

The state government and police headquarters have sought a detailed report on nearly 150 Kashmiri students living in the city. The report includes their day-to-day activities, people they interact with, participation in any special events, and recent travel to Kashmir. Police stations in Kalyanpur, Nawabganj, Bithoor, Rawatpur and other areas have been tasked with collecting the information.

Agencies Probe Links to Doctors Named in Anti-National Activities

After the names of Dr Shaheen, Dr Parvez Alam and Dr Arif Mir surfaced in connection with anti-national activities along with their medical background, agencies including ATS, NIA, the Intelligence Bureau and others intensified their investigation. There is suspicion that several doctors and engineers may be part of the network.

Dr Umar and Dr Arif, who died in an explosion, had both studied medicine in Kashmir. Agencies are now probing possible links between them and other Kashmiri students. Police and agencies have obtained evidence suggesting that some Kashmiri students may have participated in related activities.

Authorities Track Student Movements, Contacts and Online Activity

Meanwhile, officials are examining the students’ role in recent events, including people they met and any visitors from outside the city. A detailed report is being prepared. Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) in Lucknow Ashutosh Kumar said headquarters has sought a full account of Kashmiri students’ activities.

Police are working with the Local Intelligence Unit and other intelligence agencies to gather information. Call detail records of several students have been obtained, and the police social media monitoring unit is keeping track of their online posts. Authorities have shared the names, addresses and institutional details of all Kashmiri students.

Institutions Asked to Submit Records of External Visitors

Police have asked educational institutions to provide details of external visitors, including doctors, research scholars and professors from Kashmir and abroad. Investigators are also gathering information on which Kashmiri students met these visitors.

Also Watch:

According to police sources, several suspicious locations in the city have been identified where Kashmiri students often gathered. These locations fall in Kalyanpur, Bithoor and Kakadeo of Kanpur. Authorities are collecting information on the meetings held at these spots.