Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Crackdown On Illegal Infiltrators; Districts To Set Up Detention Centres For Verification And Deportation

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow, Nov 22: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all district magistrates to launch strict action against illegal infiltrators, signalling a renewed push by the state government to tighten internal security.

The chief minister said that maintaining law and order, safeguarding national security and preserving social harmony remain the government’s highest priorities, and any unlawful activity will face zero tolerance.

Concerns Rise Over Undocumented Foreign Nationals in Several Districts

Officials said the directive comes amid growing concerns over undocumented foreign nationals living in several districts, particularly in border-linked and high-migration zones.

Over the past few years, central agencies and state authorities have repeatedly flagged instances of individuals entering the country without valid documents and settling in urban as well as semi-urban pockets.

Districts Told to Identify Illegal Foreign Nationals

Yogi Adityanath has instructed each district administration to identify all illegal foreign nationals residing in their jurisdiction and begin action under the established legal framework. As part of the renewed drive, all districts have been asked to set up temporary detention centres to house suspected infiltrators.

Detention Centres to Verify Identity, Nationality and Travel Records

These centres, officials explained, will serve as holding facilities for foreign nationals who lack proper documents or are found to be staying in violation of visa and immigration norms. At the centres, verification of nationality, identity, and travel records will be carried out in coordination with central agencies.

Government Says Detention Centres Are Not Punitive

The government has clarified that the detention centres are not punitive in nature but are meant to ensure that verification can be completed safely and systematically.

‘Infiltrators will be deported as per due process’

Yogi Adityanath has said that individuals kept in these detention centres will be deported to their home countries once due legal and administrative procedures are completed. He emphasised that the process will be conducted strictly under the law, without any arbitrariness.

How Detention Centres Function Under Indian Law

Detention centres are facilities designated for housing foreign nationals who are awaiting confirmation of identity or deportation. Across India, detention centres operate under the Foreigners Act and related rules, and states are responsible for establishing and maintaining them. They are equipped with basic living arrangements, medical facilities, and security personnel.

Verification Requires Coordination With Multiple Agencies

The verification process often involves coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs, intelligence agencies, and the embassy or high commission of the suspected individual’s country of origin. Once identity is confirmed, deportation proceedings are initiated.

UP to Institutionalise Detention Centres in All Districts

Some states, including Assam, Karnataka, and Delhi, already run such centres. Uttar Pradesh has, until now, handled most cases through temporary arrangements, but the latest directive aims to institutionalise the process at the district level for faster action.