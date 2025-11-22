 Delhi Blast Case: J&K Electrician Detained, Suspected Jaish Links Under Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Blast Case: J&K Electrician Detained, Suspected Jaish Links Under Probe

Delhi Blast Case: J&K Electrician Detained, Suspected Jaish Links Under Probe

The suspect, identified as Tufail Ahmed, an electrician from Pulwama, was apprehended from an industrial estate for interrogation. Reportedly, the probe has uncovered strong leads indicating his participation in the conspiracy, prompting deeper scrutiny of his role in the network.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
PTI

Pulwama: In the latest update in the Delhi car blast case, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) and the Special Operations Group of Jammu & Kashmir have detained another suspect in the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) interstate terror module connected to the Red Fort blast case.

The suspect, identified as Tufail Ahmed, an electrician from Pulwama, was apprehended from an industrial estate for interrogation. Reportedly, the probe has uncovered strong leads indicating his participation in the conspiracy, prompting deeper scrutiny of his role in the network.

At least 14 people were killed in the powerful car blast near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on 10 November.

Meanwhile, doctor-turned-terrorist and co-accused in the case, Muzammil Shakeel, an associate of suicide bomber Umar Mohammad, has reportedly stated during his interrogation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that he had been preparing for the blasts for two years. During this period, he collected explosives, remote devices, and other bomb-making materials.

FPJ Shorts
Sanjay Raut Criticises Congress For 'Solo Run' In BMC Polls Over Sena UBT-MNS Alliance, Says ‘No Need for Anyone’s Permission'
Sanjay Raut Criticises Congress For 'Solo Run' In BMC Polls Over Sena UBT-MNS Alliance, Says ‘No Need for Anyone’s Permission'
Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Shiv Sena Appoints 40 District Liaison Chiefs As Dy CM Eknath Shinde Directs Leaders To Stay In Districts Until Polls
Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Shiv Sena Appoints 40 District Liaison Chiefs As Dy CM Eknath Shinde Directs Leaders To Stay In Districts Until Polls
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 22, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 22, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
'I Understand That Using My Name...': Kushal Tandon Slams Reports Calling His Relationship With Shivangi Joshi 'One-Sided'
'I Understand That Using My Name...': Kushal Tandon Slams Reports Calling His Relationship With Shivangi Joshi 'One-Sided'
Read Also
NIA Arrests 4 More Prime Accused In Delhi Red Fort Blast Case; Total Arrests Rise To 6
article-image

He was also tasked with procuring urea and ammonium nitrate, a compound that can explode when mixed with other volatile substances and detonated externally.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 22, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 22, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Delhi Blast Case: J&K Electrician Detained, Suspected Jaish Links Under Probe

Delhi Blast Case: J&K Electrician Detained, Suspected Jaish Links Under Probe

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 22, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 22, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 22, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 22, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 22, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 22, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...