Delhi Blast Case: J&K Electrician Detained, Suspected Jaish Links Under Probe

PTI

Pulwama: In the latest update in the Delhi car blast case, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) and the Special Operations Group of Jammu & Kashmir have detained another suspect in the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) interstate terror module connected to the Red Fort blast case.

The suspect, identified as Tufail Ahmed, an electrician from Pulwama, was apprehended from an industrial estate for interrogation. Reportedly, the probe has uncovered strong leads indicating his participation in the conspiracy, prompting deeper scrutiny of his role in the network.

At least 14 people were killed in the powerful car blast near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on 10 November.

Meanwhile, doctor-turned-terrorist and co-accused in the case, Muzammil Shakeel, an associate of suicide bomber Umar Mohammad, has reportedly stated during his interrogation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that he had been preparing for the blasts for two years. During this period, he collected explosives, remote devices, and other bomb-making materials.

Read Also NIA Arrests 4 More Prime Accused In Delhi Red Fort Blast Case; Total Arrests Rise To 6

He was also tasked with procuring urea and ammonium nitrate, a compound that can explode when mixed with other volatile substances and detonated externally.