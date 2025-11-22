Telangana: Municipal Worker Dies While Cutting Trees In Bhupalpally; Police Lathi-Charge Family Staging Protest With Body At Collectorate Office - VIDEO

Municipal Worker Dies While Cutting Trees In Bhupalpally; Police Lathi-Charge Family Staging Protest With Body At Collectorate Office | X

Telangana, November 22: In a shocking incident, a municipal worker died under suspicious circumstances while cutting trees in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in Telangana. The incident led to a tense situation at the District Collectorate office, where the family members of the deceased stagted a protest with the dead body and the police lathi-charged to disperse them.

The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the police is brutally thrashing the protesting family members and forcing them to move out of the collectorate.

According to reports, municipal worker identified as Bellam Rajayya was sent by officials to cut trees in Krishna Colony which is an area that falls under the Singareni jurisdiction and not part of the municipality. While carrying out the work, Rajayya reportedly died in unclear circumstances. This raised suspicion among his family members.

Angered by the incident, Rajayya’s family and fellow workers brought his body to the Collectorate office and staged a protest. They questioned why Rajayya was sent to work in Singareni limits when there were many workers available in that area. The family demanded a clear explanation about the cause of his death and action against those responsible.

During the protest, the situation escalated when the police allegedly lathi-charged Rajayya’s family members and co-workers who were demonstrating peacefully. This created tension in the area and the protestors condemned the police action.

The family is seeking justice, proper investigation into Rajayya’s death and accountability from the officials who sent him on the task.