Saree Worth ₹1 Lakh Stolen From Delhi's Pragati Maidan Trade Fair Held At Bharat Mandapam

X

Delhi: A saree worth one lakh rupees was stolen from a trade fair hall during the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. The trade fair attracted huge crowds, with people from across the country coming to shop at Bharat Mandapam.

Taking advantage of the rush, the thief stole a saree valued at approximately one lakh rupees from one of the trade fair halls. The saree had been on display and available for sale, but it remains unclear when or how it was taken.

Police were informed of the theft on Thursday, although no written complaint has yet been filed by the organisers or shopkeepers. Nevertheless, the police have taken the matter seriously and have launched a preliminary investigation.

Incident Caught On Camera

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. Police examined the footage and identified an elderly man stealing the saree from the stall. A search is now underway for the alleged thief. No formal case has been reportedly registered in the matter so far.

About India International Trade Fair

The India International Trade Fair is being held at Pragati Maidan from 14 to 27 November under the theme “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.” Businesses from across the country and around the world are showcasing their products at the fair, offering visitors an excellent opportunity to explore and purchase new innovations and crafts.