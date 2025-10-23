Mumbai News: Housemaid & Cook Suspected Of Stealing Gold Coins & Saree Worth ₹4.82 Lakh From Judge's House

Housemaid & Cook Suspected Of Stealing Gold Coins & Saree Worth ₹4.82 Lakh From Judge's House |

Mumbai: In a case of theft from a posh South Mumbai residence, a 61-year-old woman, Sangita Shailendra Shukla, has filed a complaint alleging that her domestic help and cook stole gold coins and a silk saree worth nearly ₹4.82 lakh from her apartment in Belvedere, Bhulabhai Desai Road. The Gamdevi Police have been registered an FIR against accused Ajay Bhuvan Singh Osari and Pulinder Mohit Choupal.

According to the complaint lodged at the Gamdevi police station, Complainant Shukla has been residing at her flat for the past 13 years with her husband Shailendra Shukla, a sitting judge at the Armed Forces Tribunal, Mumbai. Complainant told to Police that she had employed two full-time domestic workers — Ajay Bhuvan Singh Osari (25) from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who worked for 17 years as a house help, and Pulinder Mohit Chaipal (43) from Madhubani, Bihar, who was hired three years ago as a cook. Both resided in the servant quarters of her flat and had unrestricted access to the house.

The complainant said that in February, she last saw five 24-carat gold coins (three weighing 10 grams each and two weighing 5 grams each) stored in a suitcase inside her bedroom, along with a silk saree worth ₹2,000 purchased in 2014. She later traveled out of Mumbai to accompany her husband for court duties and to visit her children in Udaipur and Gurgaon.

Upon returning home on October 14, 2025, Shukla discovered the items missing when she checked her belongings on October 6. When questioned, her cook, Pulinder, allegedly gave evasive answers, and when she tried to contact Ajay, his phone was switched off. WhatsApp messages also went unanswered. Later, Pulinder informed her that Ajay had left for his hometown in Madhya Pradesh, where he had opened a grocery and xerox shop.

Complainant Shukla suspects that both Ajay and Pulinder conspired to steal the gold coins and saree while she was away. She cited her mother-in-law’s death as the reason for not filing the complaint earlier. The total estimated value of the stolen items is ₹4,82,000, including the gold coins valued at approximately ₹4.2 lakh at current rates. Gamdevi Police have registered a case of theft and initiated an investigation into the two domestic workers, who are currently absconding.

