Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Jogeshwari High-Rise; 24 Rescued, No Injuries Reported (Video)

Mumbai: Several people are stranded in a commercial high-rise in Jogeshwari West, and firefighters are carrying out rescue operations. Twenty-four trapped people have been rescued from various floors through the staircase. A massive fire erupted at the JNS Business Center, located on SV Road near Gandhi School. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the blaze is confined to the 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th floors, with flames shooting out of the ground and upper floors of the 13-storey glass-facade commercial building.

About The Incident

The incident was reported to the MFB at 10.51 am and a level III (major) fire call was given at 10.54 am. "The rescue operation for the trapped people is carried out by firemen donning breathing apparatus (BA) sets, along with ventilation operations," MFB said. More details are awaited on the rescue operations. So far no injuries are reported.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: People stranded on the top floor of JMS Business Centre in Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai, where a fire broke out, are being rescued by the personnel of the fire department. pic.twitter.com/EJg1XXHYWr — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2025

A total of nine fire engines, quick response team, fire tender, two turn table ladders, an ambulance are other disaster management vehicles are deployed on the spot. Along with the Chief Fire Officer of the MFB, two deputy fire officers, four additional fire officers two seniors and 10 station officers are deployed on the spot.

This is the second fire in an high-rise in Mumbai on the second consecutive day. On Wednesday morning, a fire broke out in a seven-storey building in Malad West, leaving one resident and a fire official injured. The blaze was brought under control after two hours of intense firefighting operations.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: People seen stranded on the top floor of JMS Business Centre in Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai where a massive fire has broken out. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/htbPRNz5nM — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2025

The blaze erupted around 5 am. in a closed flat (Flat No. 602) on the sixth floor and quickly spread to four flats — 701, 702, 703, and 704 — on the seventh floor. The MFB, with assistance from the Mumbai Police and the local ward office, managed to bring the fire under control.

As per the information received from the BMC's Disaster Management Cell, 24-year-old resident, Shubham Agotaria, sustained a cut injury to his left hand. He was treated at Lifeline Hospital in Malad West and discharged after treatment. A senior station officer from the fire brigade also sustained an internal injury to his left leg and was referred to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East. Prima facie, an electrical short circuit was suspected to be the cause of the fire.

