Diwali Outing Turns Tragic: Toddler Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Bike At Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Mumbai: A joyful Diwali outing turned into a heartbreaking tragedy for a Navi Mumbai family on Wednesday when a speeding bike fatally hit a one-and-a-half-year-old girl inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivali (East).

The victim, identified as Manasi Yadav, was the daughter of Sujit Yadav, a 30-year-old driver who lives in Airoli and works for a transport company. Hoping to give his daughter a special experience on Diwali, Sujit took his wife, daughter and 17-year-old nephew to the park, believing it would be the perfect day out since Manasi loved animals.

Details On The Accident

According to an Indian Express report citing police records, the family reached SGNP around Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:30 pm, while Sujit stood near the Tiger Safari counter to buy tickets, little Manasi was playing near the side of the road. In a split second, tragedy struck when a speeding Royal Enfield Bullet coming from the Tiger Cage Road rammed into her. The impact threw the child several feet away, causing severe head injuries.

Panicked and distraught, Sujit rushed his injured daughter to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali. However, doctors declared Manasi dead on arrival due to critical head trauma and excessive bleeding.

Accused Biker Booked, Manhunt Launched To Trace Him

The Kasturba Marg Police have identified the biker as Vinod Kevale, a 37-year-old resident of Rawalpada in Borivali. A case has been registered against him for causing death due to rash and negligent driving. Police officials said Kevale fled the scene immediately after the accident without attempting to help the victim.

His vehicle’s registration number was noted down by alert locals, which helped police trace his identity. Police officials confirmed that while Kevale has been booked, he has not yet been arrested.

