Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division Achieves 100% Mail-Express Train Punctuality On October 22, Setting New Benchmark In Operational Excellence

Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division has achieved a remarkable milestone by recording 100% Mail-Express train punctuality on 22nd October 2025. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division has achieved a remarkable milestone by recording 100% Mail-Express train punctuality on 22nd October 2025. This outstanding accomplishment reflects the Division’s unwavering focus on operational excellence, punctuality and passenger satisfaction.

Festive Trains Run On Time

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, this exceptional achievement is particularly noteworthy in view of the large number of Diwali–Chhath Festival Special trains presently operating over the Division’s saturated network. Despite these operational challenges, meticulous planning, seamless coordination and dedicated teamwork ensured flawless punctuality performance.

Mumbai Central Division manages one of the densest and most complex passenger operations in the country, operating over 1400 Suburban train services and around 150 Mail/Express trains daily, across a network exceeding 600 route kilometres.

Western Railway Commits to Safe and Reliable Services

Western Railway reiterates its unwavering commitment to providing safe, efficient, and reliable services to all passengers. This milestone stands as a proud testament to the collective efforts, professionalism and dedication of Western Railway’s committed staff.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/