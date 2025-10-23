Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Urges Congress To ‘See Impending Danger’ And Join Hands To Save Mumbai From BJP

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Mumbai, October 23: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday appealed to the Congress leadership in Maharashtra to unite with Opposition allies and “see the impending danger” to Mumbai ahead of the upcoming civic polls. He urged the Congress’ Marathi leadership to look beyond internal disagreements and stand together to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Appeal For Opposition Unity

Raut’s comments came soon after Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap stated that the party would not ally with either the Shiv Sena (UBT) or Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the civic polls.

Reacting sharply, Raut reminded the Congress of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, when all parties had come together to safeguard the interests of Marathi-speaking citizens and Mumbai. “The Congress must understand the historical importance of unity. This is a fight to save democracy, the Constitution and Mumbai itself,” he said.

‘Will Speak To Central Leadership’

The Rajya Sabha MP clarified that if there is any discussion about a pre-poll alliance, it would be taken up with the central leadership of the Congress. “We will talk to Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, K. C. Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala if required. The INDIA bloc and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) do not exist because of one party. All parties are equal stakeholders,” Raut stressed.

‘Defeat BJP, Save Mumbai From Adani’

Taking a swipe at both the BJP and the Congress’ internal disagreements, Raut said the Opposition’s goal should be clear — “to defeat the BJP and save Mumbai from going into the jaws of Adani.”

He emphasised that the MVA, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), must maintain a united front in all local body polls. “If Opposition parties stand together, Marathi people will view this fight favourably,” he added.

INDIA Bloc Aimed At Making Rahul Gandhi PM

Raut also reiterated that the INDIA bloc was formed with the larger aim of projecting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial face.

In a pointed remark about the Congress’ internal rifts, he asked, “If there is a Raj or Uddhav Thackeray in Bihar, why are the Congress and RJD contesting against each other there?”

With PTI inputs