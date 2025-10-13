Did Sanjay Raut Spark Row Ahead Of Raj & Uddhav Thackeray's Joint-Protest In Thane? Here's What Happened

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will jointly hold a massive protest march |

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on October 13 claimed that Raj Thackeray-led MNS party could be a part of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, adding that it wants the Congress should be taken along. This statement upset MNS party workers. Not just this, his statemtne talsdo came ahead of the planned protest march by the two Brothers against the alleged corruption and administrative failure of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Report by ABP Live Marathi claimed that the MNS leaders have also reacted on this and expressed their displeasure. The party workers said that no such proposal have been made to the Congress. "We will present our party's stand," the party worker said as quoted by the daily.

Raut's remarks came amid a buzz of the cousins joining hands for the upcoming local body polls in the state, though it is still unclear if the MNS head will be part of the larger Opposition alliance.

Thackeray Brother's joint rally

The cousins will be holding a joint protest against alleged mismanagement and corruption in TMC. This move comes amid speculation that the two parties may contest civic polls in some cities together. Reports by PTI also stated that the local units of the NCP (SP) and Congress would also take part in the October 13 agitation.

भ्रष्ट कारभार रोखण्यासाठी, अन्यायाविरूद्ध लढण्यासाठी...!

शिवसेना (उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे) व मनसे यांचा धडक मोर्चा!



सोमवार दि. १३ ऑक्टोबर २०२५ । दुपारी ३ वाजता.

ठिकाण: गडकरी रंगायतन समोर, तलावपाळी, ठाणे



सर्व ठाणेकर नागरिकांनी मोठ्या संख्येने सहभागी व्हा! pic.twitter.com/IgdOYWjNG0 — Rajan Vichare - राजन विचारे (@rajanvichare) October 12, 2025

TMC has been plagued by years of mismanagement, rampant corruption, and neglect of basic infrastructure, MNS leader Avinash Jadhav and Sena (UBT) leader and former Lok Sabha MP Rajan Vichare alleged. According to Vichare, Thane citizens are facing traffic congestion, unauthorised construction, incomplete projects and administrative apathy. Thane is the stronghold of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion in 2022 led to the split in the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, sources said that Raut was admitted to Bhandup's Fortis Hospital on Sunday after he was feeling unwell. A standard blood test at that same hospital was performed a few days prior. Though there no specifics about his admission, officials have reported that his condition is stable.

