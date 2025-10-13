Mumbai Metro Line 3 Commuters Struggle With Zero Mobile Network Days After Inauguration

Commuters in Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line 3) | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Just days after the much-hyped inauguration of the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commuters continue to face a major challenge lack of mobile network connectivity across key underground stations on the newly opened stretch.

Connectivity Blackout Hits Commuters

The issue, first reported by the Free Press Journal, has left thousands of daily passengers frustrated particularly between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade, where users report zero cellular signal, making it impossible to make calls, send messages, or complete digital UPI payments.

Following the inauguration, the daily ridership of Line 3 crossed 1.5 lakh, but the network dead zones have become a persistent concern.

“We’re trying our best. BSNL has been onboarded and is expected to provide connectivity soon,” said Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).

Say goodbye to ticket queues!



Get MetroConnect3 for easy metro travel + FREE WiFi on the concourse level

Download now and ride smart!



तिकिटांच्या लांबच लांब रांगांना म्हणा 'बाय बाय'!



मेट्रो प्रवास करण्यासाठी 'मेट्रोकनेक्ट३' ॲप वापरा, याद्वारे जलद आणि मोफत वायफायसह त्वरीत… pic.twitter.com/d8NPx00KtZ — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) October 10, 2025

Digital Payments Disrupted Underground

For many commuters, the lack of mobile signal has turned a state-of-the-art metro into a daily struggle.

“I rely entirely on UPI and didn’t carry cash. I had to step out and find an ATM just to get a ticket,” said Manoj Shinde, an accountant working in South Mumbai. “In this age, it’s unacceptable to not have basic mobile connectivity in a city like Mumbai.”

Commuter Vineeta Singh, who boarded from Churchgate, shared a similar frustration. “It’s ironic that we’re encouraged to go cashless, but the system forces us to carry cash. I had to run up to the road level to find a shop willing to provide change for ₹500,” she said.

Patchy Wi-Fi Fails to Fill the Gap

While MMRC claims to provide free Wi-Fi at underground stations to mitigate the issue, passengers say the service is unreliable. Many commuters report that devices either fail to detect the Wi-Fi or cannot complete the mandatory OTP login since the process itself requires mobile network access.

“I always have to ensure my UPI app’s QR code scanner is open before entering the station. Otherwise, I’d have to climb back up to get signal. The Wi-Fi is patchy, and you still need a network for OTP, so it’s a dead end,” said Kunal Sharma, a regular commuter.

Frustration Mounts Among South Mumbai Commuters

Frequent traveler Suhasini Deshpande, who commutes between Worli and Vidhan Bhavan, described the situation vividly:

“As soon as the train stops at a station in South Mumbai and the doors open, people quickly start checking their phones because the moment the train starts moving again, the network disappears.”

The lack of connectivity has disrupted basic services across all major telecom networks, affecting calls, mobile data, and digital transactions essential elements of daily urban life.

BSNL to Step In, Others Yet to Cooperate

According to sources, BSNL users are likely to start receiving network coverage soon in the newly opened phase. However, other telecom operators have yet to cooperate fully with MMRC on the network upgradation plan, meaning users of private carriers may have to wait longer.

Experts Call for Stronger Telecom Infrastructure

Transport experts say while minor glitches are expected in large-scale infrastructure projects, basic connectivity should have been ensured before the official launch.

“The incident highlights the critical need for robust telecom infrastructure in underground transit systems,” said one expert, adding that reliable mobile connectivity is now a non-negotiable aspect of modern public transport.