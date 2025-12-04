Maharashtra News: MSRTC Launches Electric AC Bus Service On Borivali–Nashik Route Via Samruddhi Mahamarg; Check Details

MSRTC launches electric AC buses on Borivali–Nashik route via Samruddhi Mahamarg to boost green and fast transport | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 04: In a major boost to eco-friendly public transport, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has introduced a state-of-the-art electric AC bus service between Borivali and Nashik, operating via the high-speed Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg.

The service commenced on Thursday, December 4, 2025, and is expected to substantially cut travel time for commuters travelling between Mumbai’s western suburbs and Nashik.

65 Electric Buses Inducted Into Fleet

According to MSRTC officials, the initiative is part of the corporation’s broader push to reduce carbon emissions and enhance passenger comfort through safer, smoother and environmentally responsible travel.

Strengthening its commitment to sustainable mobility, MSRTC has inducted 65 new electric buses into its fleet. These buses are being deployed on key routes including Nashik–Borivali and Nashik–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, among others.

Daily Schedule: 11 Services In Each Direction

According to an official, MSRTC has scheduled 11 departures in each direction daily on the Nashik–Borivali route. From Borivali, the first bus departs at 5 am, followed by services at 7 am, 8 am, 9 am, 10 am, 11:30 am, 12:30 pm, 1:30 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm and 5 pm.

In the return direction, services from Nashik begin with the early departure at 5 am, followed by buses at 6 am, 7 am, 8 am, 9 am, 10 am, 12:30 pm, 1:30 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

Uniform Fares Across Routes

MSRTC has kept the fare structure uniform across its routes, with the full fare fixed at Rs 509 for Mumbai–Nashik, Nashik–Mumbai and Nashik–Sambhajinagar services. Half tickets are priced at Rs 255, while women passengers will be charged Rs 266.

Service Inaugurated In Nashik

The new electric service was formally inaugurated by Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad (IAS). Regional Manager Vijay Gite, Divisional Controller Sachin Kshirsagar and several other officials were present at the launch ceremony.

