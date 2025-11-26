MSRTC Launches 24x7 Helpline To Ensure Safe And Timely Travel For Students Across Maharashtra

In a bid to ensure the safety and punctual travel of school and college students using Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses, the state government has launched a dedicated helpline — 1800-221-251. |

Mumbai: In a bid to ensure the safety and punctual travel of school and college students using Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses, the state government has launched a dedicated helpline — 1800-221-251. The initiative aims to support students who face difficulties during their daily commute, including delayed buses, unexpected cancellations, or technical failures that disrupt services.

Govt Puts Student Travel Safety First

Reiterating the government’s commitment, Sarnaik said that negligence in managing student transportation will not be tolerated and that ensuring safe, reliable, and timely travel for students has now been made a top priority for MSRTC.

शालेय विद्यार्थी-विद्यार्थिनींसाठी "१८००२२१२५१" हि एसटीची हेल्पलाइन सुरू... pic.twitter.com/jLUqFDvbOy — Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (@msrtcofficial) November 26, 2025

"MSRTC currently operates hundreds of special student bus services across the state, facilitating the daily commute of lakhs of students. To further support this segment, the government subsidises 66.66% of the monthly bus pass cost for school students, while girls up to Class 12 receive free monthly passes under the Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Yojana" said an official.

"The new helpline was introduced after several complaints emerged during Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik’s recent visit to the Dharashiv Central Bus Stand. Students informed the minister about long-standing issues such as buses not departing on time, drivers skipping crowded stops, frequent delays, and sudden cancellations. Many said these disruptions often lead to missed classes, late arrivals at home, and reprimands from parents. In some tragic cases, misunderstandings at home due to delayed buses have reportedly contributed to student suicides, prompting the government to take urgent corrective action" official added.

MSRTC Activates Student Helpline for Bus Issues

To address these concerns, the 1800-221-251 helpline has now been activated for all school-going children. Students experiencing delays, cancellations, or technical breakdowns can call the number to receive immediate support from MSRTC officials. In addition, the corporation has circulated contact numbers of all 31 divisional controllers to schools and colleges, enabling principals, teachers, and students to directly report urgent issues

Minister Sarnaik has also fixed accountability on depot managers and supervisors, directing them to ensure that no student misses classes or exams due to mismanaged bus services. As part of the new protocol, supervisors must remain present in uniform at major school stops and central bus stands between 5 pm and 6 pm every weekday to manage student crowds and must stay on duty until the last student boards a bus safely. The minister has further instructed that written complaints from students or school authorities about academic loss should prompt immediate disciplinary action—ranging from suspension to compulsory leave—against the responsible officers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/