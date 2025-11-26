 Maharashtra News: Surprise Visit By Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Exposes Severe Lapses At Solapur Bus Station
Maharashtra News: Surprise Visit By Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Exposes Severe Lapses At Solapur Bus Station

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
Pratap Sarnaik's Surprise visit at Solapur Bus Station | FPJ

A surprise inspection by Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik recently exposed serious lapses in basic civic upkeep at the Solapur Central Bus Station, prompting immediate disciplinary action against senior depot officials.

Inspection Reveals Poor Maintenance

Arriving unannounced, the Minister moved through passenger areas where he encountered long-standing complaints of filthy toilets, foul odour, and unregulated user charges.

Women Complain of Illegal Overcharging

The situation escalated when several women informed him that the private contractor operating the toilets was illegally overcharging female passengers, in violation of MSRTC norms.

Toilets Found in Extremely Filthy Condition

Visibly irate, Sarnaik entered the facilities to find overwhelming stench, clogged sections, and no trace of routine maintenance. He publicly reprimanded the depot manager after the official failed to justify why the contractor’s operations had gone unchecked.

Water Zone Also Fails Basic Hygiene Check

The Minister’s review extended to the drinking water zone, where he found stagnant waste, dirty surroundings, and unhygienic storage conditions. Neither the depot manager nor the traffic controller could provide satisfactory explanations for the rampant neglect.

Show-Cause Notice Ordered Against Manager

Taking serious cognisance of the dereliction of duty, Sarnaik directed senior MSRTC officials to issue a show-cause notice to the depot manager and ordered that all deficiencies be rectified within four days. He emphasised that passenger facilities must be restored to acceptable standards without delay.

Minister Warns of Strict Action

Sarnaik further warned that he would personally review the station again. “If lapses in passenger services continue, stringent action including suspension — will follow,” he said, leaving no doubt about the administration’s stance on negligence.

