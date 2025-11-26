 Mumbai News: Central Railway Marks Constitution Day With Preamble Recitations
Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
Central Railway Marks Constitution Day With Preamble Recitations

Prateek Goswami, Additional General Manager, Central Railway, led the recitation of the "Preamble to the Constitution" at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Heritage Building foyer, with officers and staff of Central Railway participating in the event.

Reaffirming Constitutional Values

The recitation reaffirmed the collective commitment to uphold the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity as enshrined in the Constitution.

Significance of Constitution Day

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India on 26th November 1949, and to commemorate the occasion, 26th November is observed every year as Samvidhan Diwas/Constitution Day.

Preamble Read Across Central Railway Network

Recitations of the “Preamble” were undertaken at various locations across divisions and workshops on Central Railway.

