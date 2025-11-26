Western Railway Extends Bandra–Ajmer Special Trains Till December 2025 | Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and to meet rising travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of the Bandra Terminus–Ajmer services.

Details of Train No. 09622 Bandra–Ajmer Special

According to Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Vineet Abhishek, Train No. 09622 Bandra Terminus–Ajmer (Weekly) Special has been extended up to 29th December 2025.

Details of Train No. 09621 Ajmer–Bandra Special

Similarly, Train No. 09621 Ajmer–Bandra Terminus Special has been extended up to 28th December 2025.

Bookings Open From November 27

The booking for extended trips of Train No. 09622 opens from 27th November 2025 at PRS counters and on the IRCTC website.

Passengers Advised to Check Timings Online

For detailed information regarding timings, halts, and coach composition, passengers may visit the national enquiry portal.

