Western Railway Celebrates As Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector Sonali Shingate Helps India Lift The Women’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025

Sonali Shingate |

Mumbai: India has clinched the title at the 2nd Women’s Kabaddi World Cup held in Dhaka, Bangladesh from 17th to 24th November, 2025 defeating Chinese Taipei in a thrilling final. This remarkable achievement is a moment of immense pride not only for the nation but also for Western Railway.

WR Proud of Sonali Shingate’s Stellar World Cup Performance

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, it is a matter of special honour for Western Railway that. Sonali Shingate, who serves as Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector (Dy. CTI) at Mumbai Central Division, showcased exceptional performance as the Right Raider of the Indian team. Throughout the tournament, she exhibited remarkable agility, confidence and precision in her raids, contributing significantly to India’s victory.

Western Railway takes immense pride in . Sonali Shingate’s dedication and achievement. Her contribution is not only a matter of prestige for the Indian women’s kabaddi team but also a source of great honour for the entire Western Railway family.

Read Also New Low For Team India! Home Record In Tatters As Gautam Gambhir Faces Heat After Defeat In Guwahati

Western Railway extends its heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Women’s Kabaddi Team and salutes Ms. Sonali Shingate for her inspiring performance, which continues to motivate railway athletes as well as young sportspersons across the country.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/