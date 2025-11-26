New Low For Team India! Home Record In Tatters As Gautam Gambhir Faces Heat After Defeat In Guwahati

Image: PTI /X

Team India is currently going through one of their worst phase in the nation’s test history after an embarrassing loss to South Africa in the second Test on Wednesday, November 26. India could only manage to score 140 runs while chasing the target of 549 runs. Spinner Simon Harmer picked up six wickets for the visitors in the second innings, and Keshav Maharaj picked up 2 wickets for 37 runs. Following the loss, we take a look at India’s all-time low home record in Tests.

Unwanted records set by India after crushing loss to South Africa

Team India was once considered nearly unbeatable on their own turf. However, the latest setback marks only the third time ever that India have lost a Test series at home in back-to-back years.

For the first time in 25 years, India has lost five Tests across just two seasons. It is the first time in 66 years that India suffered five home Test defeats within a span of just seven months, a statistic that raises serious questions about consistency.

The loss to South Africa by 408 runs stands as India’s largest Test defeat by runs in history. Adding to the misery the Proteas sealed their first Test series win in India in 25 years, making the outcome both historic and symbolic.

Team India's position on WTC Points table

After losing the two-match Test series against South Africa, India slipped from 4th to 5th place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table, now holding a percentage of points (PCT) of 48.15%. South Africa, meanwhile, have solidified their position at No. 2 in the standings with 75.00% PCT.

Australia continues to top the WTC points table, maintaining a perfect record with 100% PCT, having won all four of their matches so far in the current WTC cycle.