WTC 2025-27 Points Table Update: Where Does Team India Stand After Crushing Defeat To South Africa By 408 Runs?

Image: BCCI/X

India suffered a humiliating defeat by 408 runs in the second Test against South Africa. On Day 5 of the red-ball match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati,, India could only manage to score 140 runs while chasing the target of 549-runs. Spinner Simon Harmer picked up six wickets for the visitors in the second innings and Keshav Maharaj picked up 2 wickets for 37 runs. The defeat by 408 runs at Barspara Cricket Stadium is India’s biggest defeat in Tests by run margin. The previous biggest defeat for India in Tests by run margin was by 342 runs against Australia in Nagpur (2004).

Where does India stand on WTC Points table after the series loss to South Africa?

After losing the two-match Test series against South Africa, India slipped from 4th to 5th place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table, now holding a percentage of points (PCT) of 48.15%. South Africa, meanwhile, have solidified their position at No. 2 in the standings with 75.00% PCT.

Australia continues to top the WTC points table, maintaining a perfect record with 100% PCT, having won all four of their matches so far in the current WTC cycle. The consistent performances of the Baggy Greens keep them firmly in control at the summit of the standings as the championship progresses.

Temba Bavuma continues unbeaten run

Skipper Temba Bavuma added his own slice of history, extending his flawless run as Test captain. He now has 11 wins from 12 matches without a single defeat, moving clear of former England captain Mike Brearley, who had 10 victories from 15 Tests without losing. Bavuma’s unbeaten streak, combined with South Africa’s dominance in Guwahati, underscored a landmark day for Proteas cricket as records tumbled on all fronts.