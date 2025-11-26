'Absolute Circus': Disappointed Netizens Slam Indian Test Team After Embarrassing Home Series Loss Against South Africa

'Absolute Circus': Disappointed Netizens Slam Indian Test Team After Embarrassing Series Loss Against South Africa | X

Team India faced an embarrassing defeat once again in the second test match against South Africa, making it a clean sweep by the visiting team, a historical achievement after 25 years. With a clinical performance with bat and ball, Bavuma & company won the match with a margin of 408 runs. This is Team India's second test series defeat since 2024.

Fans are extremely disappointed and saddened by the team's performance in the longest format of the game, where it used to be hailed by cricket circles in the past as the world's best test team. ICT fans are also citing reasons such as Gautam Gambhir's coaching techniques, sudden retirements of senior players & poor transition management for the back to back defeats.

Netizens Reactions:

One user slammed the completely baffled performance by Indian batters in all the innings they played in the 2-match series. "Our batsmen fold against spin like they're allergic to the damn ball, meanwhile their spinners are out here picking wickets like they're grabbing free samples at IKEA. Absolute circus, bro," he wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While, several users are demanding to sack the Indian head coach, Gautam Gambhir from his position for constant failures of the team.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user commented, "I say it one more time. Gautam Gambhir has completely destroyed the Indian cricket team."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the other hand, South African captain Temba Bavuma is making history with his long running undefeated streak of 13 test matches including ITC final last season. South Africa registestered a 2-0 series win in India after 26 years.