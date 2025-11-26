IND vs SA 2nd Test Highlights: Aiden Markram Catching Record, Simon Harmer Magic, South Africa Crush India in Guwahati

Image: X

South Africa shattered multiple records as they crushed India by 408 runs in the second Test in Guwahati, sealing a historic series whitewash. South Africa’s bowlers, led by trio of Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj, ensured there was no way back for the hosts once the visitors piled on a massive lead. Below are the list of records broken by Proteas during their dominant win over India.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Historic feat by South Africa

The emphatic win made the Proteas the first team ever to whitewash India twice in a home Test series, repeating the feat they last achieved under Hansie Cronje’s captaincy. The result also capped a miserable run for India, who have now lost five of their last seven home Tests and suffered back-to-back home series defeats for the first time in over six decades.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Team India suffers heaviest defeat in Test history

Set an improbable target of 549, India folded for just 140, slumping to their heaviest defeat in Test history in terms of runs. Their previous worst was a 342-run loss to Australia in Nagpur in 2004.

Aiden Markram makes catching record

Aiden Markram etched his name in the record books by taking nine outfield catches in the match. He surpassed the previous benchmark of eight, jointly held by AB de Villiers and Ajinkya Rahane, set in 2017 and 2015. Markram grabbed five catches in India’s first innings at the Barsapara Stadium, matching the existing single-innings mark shared by several renowned fielders, and added four more in the second. His haul included the dismissals of KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav, with three of those coming off Marco Jansen’s bowling.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Temba Bavuma continues unbeaten run

Skipper Temba Bavuma added his own slice of history, extending his flawless run as Test captain. He now has 11 wins from 12 matches without a single defeat, moving clear of former England captain Mike Brearley, who had 10 victories from 15 Tests without losing. Bavuma’s unbeaten streak, combined with South Africa’s dominance in Guwahati, underscored a landmark day for Proteas cricket as records tumbled on all fronts.