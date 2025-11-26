Who Is Birva Shah, Palash Muchhal's Ex-Girlfriend? Why Is The Internet Comparing Her With Smriti Mandhana?

What began as a simple wedding postponement has quickly turned into one of the internet's most talked-about celebrity controversies lately. Cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal were set to tie the knot on Sunday, November 23, but news of their wedding being put on hold broke, citing a sudden health emergency involving Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana.

But a new revelation stating Palash allegedly cheated on Smriit has sent social media into a frenzy. Amidst the controversy, Palash's wedding proposal to his ex-girlfriend Birva Shah has also emerged in the buzz.

So, who is Birva Shah?

Before Smriti entered his life, Palash was in a long-term relationship with Birva Shah. Not much is publicly known about her now, but reports suggest the two met in Mumbai through mutual friends when Birva was studying at Jai Hind College. Their bond, once very public, resurfaced online after old photos of Palash proposing to her went viral again.

Back in 2017, the composer staged a fairytale-style proposal for Birva, a moment that had grabbed headlines at the time. In the widely circulated photo, Birva stands in a flowing white gown while Palash, suited up in a tuxedo, kneels with balloons, candles, and rose petals framing the scene.

Smriti and Palash's wedding controversy

Smriti and Palash’s wedding had already captured public attention, with their haldi and sangeet clips winning over fans across social media. The controversy began when the couple announced a sudden postponement due to Smriti’s father’s health emergency; he has now been discharged.

Soon after, Palash himself was admitted to the hospital due to a viral infection and acidity-related complications. On Monday, his sister and singer Palak Muchhal shared on Instagram, “Due to Smriti’s dad’s health, Smriti and Palaash’s wedding has been put on hold. Would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families in this sensitive time.”

But within the next hour, the internet was in turmoil again. Unverified screenshots allegedly showing Palash engaging in flirty conversations with another woman began circulating widely. When social media users noticed that Smriti had quietly taken down several pictures with Palash from her Instagram profile, speculation only grew louder.

Amid this chaos, internet users dug up Palash's elaborate 2017 proposal to Birva and began comparing the two love stories, noting similarities in grand gestures and romantic setups.

While whispers and theories continue to swirl online, no official confirmation has been provided by Smriti or Palash regarding cheating allegations. Multiple outlets have clarified that the circulating screenshots remain unverified, and neither party has addressed them publicly.