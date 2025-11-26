National Milk Day 2025: Why Dairy Remains A Powerhouse For Health

Canva

Many children around the world start their day with a reminder to drink milk for energy and strength. Milk is widely recognised for boosting long-term health. Including dairy in your daily diet is important for overall well-being.

National Milk Day, celebrated on November 26, highlights the role of milk in our diets. This day also marks the birthday of Dr Verghese Kurien, who led India’s ‘White Revolution’ and helped the country become the world’s largest milk producer through his work with AMUL.

The 2025 theme is ‘Let’s Celebrate the Power of Dairy’. It means focusing on the health, economic, and environmental importance of dairy. We focus on the reasons to consume dairy, things to avoid while consuming, and Patanjali’s Ayurvedic dairy offerings.

Ayurvedic Importance of Dairy

Ayurveda considers dairy to be a vital Sattvic food that nourishes and revives the body while balancing the three doshas. It is an essential food that provides cooling to your mind and body and helps fight weakness.

The benefits of consuming dairy products include calcium for teeth and bones, managing blood pressure levels, intellectual clarity, good eyesight, repairing the body and its tissues, good digestion, muscle and heart health, and healthy metabolism.

Read Also National Milk Day: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About This Dairy Staple

Dairy products include milk and related products including yoghurt, cheese, ghee, butter, whey, condensed milk, and cream. They can come from cows, buffalo, sheep, goats, and even camels. Those with Kapha Dosha must avoid dairy due to its cooling and sluggish properties, and heaviness.

While dairy provides numerous health benefits, you must avoid certain things to ensure its benefits reach the body. Find out the dairy products offered by Patanjali.

Canva

3 Things to Avoid for Better Dairy Benefits

Avoid: Dairy products work well only when eaten in the right manner. Avoid high-fat, high-salt, high-sugar, and processed dairy products, since they are high in saturated fat, sodium, and calories that harm your health.

Incorporation: If you don’t include dairy in your daily diet, chances are you don’t get long-lasting benefits. Three servings daily in the form of yoghurt, milk, non-processed cheese, and other forms is a good idea.

Combination: Ayurveda thinks the benefits of dairy are lowered if not combined with the right products. Combine it with porridge, cereals, omelette, pasta, salads, toast, ice-cream, dessert with natural sugar, etc.

Read Also Simple Ayurveda-Approved Tips To Manage Vitiligo

While understanding the Ayurvedic tips, Patanjali offers dairy products for your needs. Patanjali Cow's Skimmed Milk Powder (200 Gms and 500 Gms) is a good choice, thanks to its low-fat and high-protein content. It offers all the essential minerals and vitamins, while helping in managing weight, bone and heart health, and energy levels. Patanjali Cow’s Ghee (200 Ml, 450 Ml, 900 Ml, and 5 Ltr) is a great source of healthy fats. It provides immunity, digestive aid, antioxidants, healthy weight gain, and vitamins.

Celebrate National Milk Day on November 26 by following the Ayurvedic path to consume dairy the right way for optimum health. Patanjali supports you in this cause with its dairy products.