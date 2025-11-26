Karisma Kapoor Elevates Manish Malhotra's Saree With Blazer-Style Blouse

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 26, 2025

Bollywood fashion is experiencing a subtle yet striking shift, and leading the charge is none other than style icon Karisma Kapoor

Designers and celebrities are reinventing this once-simple silhouette into a statement-making star, and Karisma’s latest appearance proves exactly that

Recently, she stepped out in a dreamy mauve saree by Manish Malhotra, but it wasn’t the drape that stole the show. It was the blouse-an impeccably tailored sequinned blazer-inspired design, that turned a classic Indian look into a modern couture moment

The blouse featured a sharp crossover neckline, bringing a vintage editorial appeal with a futuristic twist. Paired with a satin-finished saree and a pallu that flowed like a cape

Accented with delicate fringes, the complete ensemble exuded both drama and sophistication

This transformation of the saree blouse isn’t new—over recent years, runways and red carpets have repeatedly showcased fresh structures, silhouettes, and styling tricks

While the saree maintains its heritage roots, the blouse has emerged as the canvas of change, pushing the boundaries of Indian fashion into a thrilling new era

