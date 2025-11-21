Mumbai-Based Pianist Schubert Vaz On His Lifelong Musical Journey And Surviving 26/11

Every evening, as guests glide through the sea facing lobby of Mumbai’s iconic Trident Nariman Point, Mumbai, the soft strains of the piano fill the air, elegant, timeless, and comforting. Dressed for the evening in a tuxedo, behind the ivory keys on the grand piano sits Schubert Vaz, the resident pianist whose music has been part of the hotel’s soul for over four decades, providing the heart of the hotel’s rhythm.

From romantic ballads, jazz standards, and Bollywood (on request), his repertoire tells a story of dedication and quiet artistry. What began as a young musician’s dream has become a lifelong symphony of dedication and grace. Through changing times, Schubert’s 125 year old piano has remained constant, a symbol of warmth, nostalgia, and the enduring power of music to make even the busiest lobby feel like home.

And talking of home, for 67 year old Vaz, Trident, Nariman Point, Mumbai is his second home. “This was my first major engagement and it became my home. Back in the early 1980s, I was invited to audition for the role of resident pianist at The Oberoi Towers (now Trident, Nariman Point, Mumbai). What was meant to be a short-term engagement turned into a lifelong journey. The hotel has been like a family to me for over 43 years.”

Vaz grew up in a quaint bungalow in Borivali, where melody was always in the air. “Whether it was the radio humming in the background or my family singing together on weekends, music came into my life very naturally. My late father Dennis Vaz used to play the clarinet, sax and violin while my eldest brother the late Daniel played tenor sax and clarinet. I think that’s when I fell in love with the instrument, with its ability to speak every emotion without saying a word”.

Vaz did his formal schooling in Mumbai and later pursued music seriously through private training and certifications from Trinity College, London. “I did take formal lessons, and my teachers were patient but demanding. The biggest lessons they taught me were discipline, dynamics, and the art of listening, not just to the notes, but to the spaces between them” says Vaz reminiscing of his early days.

As a young lad, he started his professional career playing the saxophone around 1975 with local bands and performed everything from Beatles covers to old jazz standards at city clubs and five star hotels. Those early days on stage taught him how to listen, adapt, and connect with an audience, lessons that have stayed with him ever since.

Over the years, Vaz has mentored several young pianists and singers in his spacious studio at home. “Teaching keeps me grounded and reminds me of why I started that simple joy of discovery. It’s very fulfilling to watch someone fall in love with the piano the way I did” smiles Vaz who was part of the Vodafone Idea rebranded Vi commercial advertisement video.

Barring Sundays, you will find the ponytailed Vaz at the Trident’s piano, his fingers gliding effortlessly across the keys, each note carrying with it decades of stories, emotion, and grace. Each night is unforgettable, including the time when the tragic 26/11 attacks took place. “That day is etched in my memory forever. It started like any other evening. I was at the piano, playing for guests in the lobby. Within minutes, everything changed. The sounds of music were replaced by chaos. We helped guests take shelter and stayed together, praying it would end soon. It was an experience that shook us all to the core” says Vaz, his voice choking with emotion.

Vaz who has been through the Mumbai bomb blasts in 1993, says that the 26/11 night affected him not only personally, but professionally too. “It changed me profoundly. For a while, it was difficult to even sit at the piano again. But music, in its own way, became a form of healing, both for me and for those who returned to the hotel. It reminded me that beauty and resilience often go hand in hand”.

He adds that while he was holed up in the backup systems room, he called up his brother-in-law over the cell phone and spoke softly to tell him that terrorists had taken over the hotel, but not to inform his wife Nataline. “If I was delayed, I asked him to tell her that a guest had invited me to play in his house after my duty hours. If I did not come home by morning, it meant I was in serious trouble” professes Vaz.

With 17 years gone by, Vaz no longer feels anything about that day. The unforgettable piano nights are back, and he has moved on, continuing his musical journey to his craft and igniting love through music. He recalls a quiet evening at the Trident when an elderly couple requested their wedding song. “They held hands and danced right there in the lounge while I played. It reminded me that music’s greatest power is its ability to touch hearts, not just impress ears”.

Over the years, Vaz has met several well-known personalities, artists, business leaders, even heads of state. Some have even joined him for an impromptu duet, some request a song or two, while others simply stand in amazement at his mere skill over the piano.

Many artists have inspired Vaz, Chopin, Beethoven, Bill Evans, Chic Correa, Herbie Hancock, Elton John, to our own Louiz Banks to R.D. Burman. But his biggest influence has been life itself.“The people I’ve met, the emotions I’ve witnessed, the places I’ve played in. Every experience finds its way into my music somehow”.

During his day off Vaz is also band leader of two bands, Jazz Nation that explores classic and contemporary jazz and Flypsyde that leans more towards pop, R&B, and fusion.

As they say, the show must go on, “and sometimes, those imperfect moments create the most memorable performances” signs off Vaz.