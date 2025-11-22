'I Just Want to Keep Working' – Shraddha Das On Chasing Meaningful Roles Across Two Decades

What has she not done? Shraddha Das, born and educated in Mumbai with a Bachelor of Mass Media degree in journalism, has been a trained (at the Gladrags Academy) model, a theater actress, a film actor, a stage performer and singer and more in a near two-decades career.

With a film career that is 18 years old (her debut was in the 2008 Telugu film, Siddu from Sikakulam), she made her mark in South Indian (predominantly Telugu) cinema besides Hindi films. Her latest is the JioHotstar series, Search: The Naina Murder Case, which Shraddha terms “my best role to date”—that of a politician’s lover and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

You have had a Mass Media degree and are also trained in music. Why did you choose acting as a profession?

I was and still am interested in journalism as I also trained in broadcasting. Maybe one day, I will host or anchor a podcast. As for music, I left singing because my main ambition was always to act, for an actor gets to incorporate everything into his art.

You did sing in a film though.

Yes, I sang for Disha Patani in the film Kanguva with music by Devi Sri Prasad. I have also performed with DSP on stage and have done many shows. I like to dabble in many areas, and keep busy!

Born and raised in Mumbai, what made you go South to start your career? Most actresses of non-South Indian origins began there because they were living there or outside Mumbai.

I auditioned as a teenager for everything, including Hindi films and also ads, but in those days, auditions for South Indian films were also held in Mumbai, and I was somehow chosen for Siddu from Sirikulam. And though I have done acting classes, I always felt that one learns more from working on an actual set.

I did sign my first Hindi film, Lahore, earlier, in which I played a Pakistani psychiatrist, but the film took more than three years to complete as it was reshot three or four times. By the time it was released, I was signed for or had done about 13 or 14 Telugu films.

And then Arya 2 with Allu Arjun came and you were up there.

Yes, that film changed my career overnight! I began to get films without auditioning or meeting producers. I began to get calls from producers. And as my main intention is to act in whichever language, I did sign many films! Why would I not? Anyone would!

You have just done a key role in the web series, Search: The Naina Murder Case. What will we see next?

My role in Search… is, I feel, my best to date! I am doing two films now in the lead that will release in the next few months. They are opposite Jaideep Ahlawat and Manoj Bajpayee respectively. As I never had a godfather or even guide in the industry to promote me, I cannot be stuck on anything and think, “Main aisa hi karoongi!” I just want to keep working!

Akshay Kumar recently said that his motto has been to just keep busy. A 2-minute role or a 20-minute one can soon grow into a 200-minute role. Clearly, you subscribe to the same credo.

I do! A major role like Search… is absolutely great. It has a complete character arc!

So what are your criteria for taking up a role?

It is simple: I ask myself, “If my character is removed, will it make a difference to the film?” If the answer is “No” then I will not take it up! I had a short role of barely three or four scenes in Sanam Teri Kasam but it was important. I was also hesitant initially about doing Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, but I realized mine was a very crucial character. Of course, it should be quality work.

You have also done a lot of—let us call them—‘glamorous’ roles!

Yes, but I personally enjoy the meatier roles rather than that of a glam doll. But I would even do a song if it was something special. Even in a film like Great Grand Masti, I played the simple wife of Aftab Shivdasani.

How do you look back on nearly 20 years of work today?

I think I have had so much experience that if I work with a legend, I won’t be nervous. I have grown a lot as an artiste also after my life’s experiences.

Once signed, how do you prep on your characters?

I think the written lines are very important! I work on them for days on end. I memorize my lines a million times and even know the lines of others in those scenes! And then my character: If I am playing someone in the political field, I study videos—how they look, work or dress up and what they do and then add my own experiences. And finally, of course, it is what the director wants.

Two decades and there is not even a whisper of any man in your life.

(Chortles) I have given up, I think! I have not found true love to date! Today, loyalty is very difficult to get, and, for me, that is the leading quality I need to be with someone—and the hardest to get! Once that happens, I would definitely want to marry and settle down!