National Milk Day: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About This Dairy Staple

By: Sunanda Singh | November 26, 2025

National Milk Day is celebrated every year to recognise the importance of milk, a staple that has nourished generations.

Milk is not just a food, but a powerhouse of essential nutrients that contribute to health, growth, and development. Here are some of the fascinating facts about this versatile white liquid:

India tops the global chart when it comes to milk production, contributing nearly 22% of the world’s milk supply.

Humans began drinking milk after domesticating animals like cows, buffaloes, goats, and sheep.

While many countries consume cow milk, India primarily consumes buffalo milk, which is thicker and richer.

The calcium and vitamin D in milk help support bone strength and prevent osteoporosis.

In India alone, the dairy sector supports over 80 million farmers.

