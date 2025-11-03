Who Is Palash Mucchal? Meet Smriti Mandhana's Husband-To-Be And Know His Net Worth

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Mucchal | Instagram

Indian cricket’s star batter Smriti Mandhana is all set to take a new step off the field! The ICC Women’s World Cup winner is getting married to her long-time boyfriend and Bollywood music composer Palash Muchhal in November 2025. The wedding is expected to take place on November 20 in Smriti’s hometown, Sangli, Maharashtra, as reported by Anand Bazaar Patrika.

Who is Palash Muchhal?

Palash Muchhal isn’t just known as Smriti Mandhana’s husband-to-be; he’s a successful musician with an impressive career of his own. Born in 1995 in a Marwari family in Indore, Palash grew up surrounded by music. Trained in Indian classical singing, he entered Bollywood at a young age and made his debut as a composer for Dishkiyaoon (2014). Since then, he’s delivered memorable tracks for films like Bhoomi and Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive.

Beyond film music, Palash has built a strong name in the independent music scene, collaborating with some of India’s top singers and lyricists. He is also the younger brother of singer Palak Muchhal, whose popular hits like Laapataa, Meri Aashiqui, and Jumme Ki Raat have dominated Bollywood playlists. Together, the Muchhal siblings have made a name for themselves as one of India’s most talented musical duos.

While official numbers aren’t confirmed, Palash’s estimated net worth ranges between Rs 24 crore and Rs 41 crore, thanks to his diverse body of work across films, singles, and music collaborations. Despite his rising fame, he has often described himself as “shy and low-key,” once admitting in an interview, “I feel awkward posing for pictures.”

Smriti and Palash's love story

Smriti and Palash’s relationship began in 2019, but the couple kept it low-key for years before making it public in July 2024 with a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating their fifth anniversary. Their connection, built on mutual respect and shared creative passion, has often melted fans’ hearts online.

Now, as the two prepare for their wedding, reports suggest the celebrations in Sangli will be intimate yet elegant, blending musical charm with cricketing pride. Guests will reportedly include Smriti’s teammates, close friends, and key names from both the sports and entertainment industries.