Tara Sutaria's Regal, Classic Red Banarasi Saree

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 03, 2025

Actor Tara Sutaria recently turned heads as she graced social media in a stunning handwoven Banarasi saree by designer Jayanti Reddy, redefining old-world charm with modern grace

Tara draped herself in a luxurious Banarasi saree, known for its intricate craftsmanship and regal sheen

Created by Jayanti Reddy, the saree was crafted using traditional techniques that highlight fine handwork and detailed zari artistry, lending it an exquisite

She paired her saree with a hand-embroidered raw silk blouse, adding a subtle yet sophisticated texture contrast to the shimmering fabric of the drape

To complement her ethnic ensemble, Tara opted for statement polki, kundan, and jadau jewellery, giving her look a royal, vintage touch perfect for festive or wedding occasions

Her low bun adorned with fresh mogra gajra brought in a traditional South Asian bridal charm, balancing elegance with simplicity

The actor’s soft-glowing skin, mocha-toned lips, lightly defined eyes, and a tiny red bindi enhanced her natural beauty without overpowering the ensemble

The Banarasi weave itself holds deep cultural roots. Originating in Varanasi (formerly Banaras), the brocade features rich gold and silver zari motifs, a technique believed to date back to India’s Vedic period (1750–500 BCE), where “hiranya vastra” or “cloth of gold” was first mentioned in the Rig Veda

