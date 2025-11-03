Simple Tips To Deal With Viral Infections In Cold Winters

As the seasons change and winter approaches, many illnesses become more common. One of these is Norovirus, a contagious infection that can cause other health problems. It's important to understand how Norovirus affects us, learn some Ayurvedic tips to manage it, and how Patanjali products help.

Norovirus Details

Also known as the ‘winter vomiting bug or disease’, the Norovirus infection typically occurs in winter and is highly contagious. It causes gastroenteritis. You might find it similar to stomach flu, but they have different pathogens. The symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps or pains, sudden nausea, fever, headache, signs of dehydration, and muscle aches.

You can catch Norovirus by coming into contact with an infected person, touching contaminated water, surfaces, or food, or being in shared spaces with poor hygiene. In India, cases often rise because of problems like poor sanitation, dirty water, and unsafe food practices.

While proper care and treatment aid in managing the infection and making you healthy, they can have a severe impact on senior citizens, children, and those with weakened immunity. Simple Ayurvedic tips and Patanjali products can help you with battling Norovirus and keep you safe.

4 Ayurvedic Tips to Fight Norovirus

Hygiene: Maintain a hygienic atmosphere around you to avoid Norovirus. Start by washing your hands regularly, along with keeping your surroundings clean and sanitised.

Food: Include healthy fluids, from boiled water and electrolyte drinks to broths and soups. Consume light food that is easily digestible like bananas, rice, applesauce, and noodles.

Herbs: Include Ayurvedic herbs like Ginger, Peppermint, Chamomile, Bale, Fenugreek Seeds, Aloe Vera, Cumin, Tulsi, Amla, Triphala, Kutaja, Mulethi, Hing, Kutaj, and Turmeric.

Avoidance: You should avoid products like alcohol, caffeine, dairy, and anything raw. Avoid sharing anything with others like utensils or towels. Separate your food preparation.

Patanjali offers products suitable to deal with norovirus or just providing help in fighting the infection. To hydrate, choose Patanjali Bel Sharbat (750 Ml) for its nutrients, vitamins like A, B1, B2, and C, calcium, potassium, and iron. It can manage diarrhoea and loose motions, digestive health, dehydration, provide immunity, and give energy.

Or choose Divya Vidangasav (450 Ml). It contains Vidanga, Kutaja, Amla, Cinnamon, and other important Ayurvedic herbs. It helps treat intestinal worms, digestive troubles like infections and appetite, detoxify the gut for good health, and provide immunity.

Divya Kutajghan Vati (42 Gms) is a great choice to deal with gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea and dysentery. It helps keep gut health by battling infections and other issues. It boosts your digestive health and fights digestive issues like gas and indigestion. It contains Kutaj and Asis.

With Ayurveda and Patanjali, fighting the dangerous Norovirus in winter is an easy job.