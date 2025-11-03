 Sikkim Announces ‘Traditional Wear Work Day’ Every Thursday For Government Employees: Know Why
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleSikkim Announces ‘Traditional Wear Work Day’ Every Thursday For Government Employees: Know Why

Sikkim Announces ‘Traditional Wear Work Day’ Every Thursday For Government Employees: Know Why

According to a recent circular issued by the Home Department, the initiative aims to promote a sense of pride in Sikkim’s unique cultural identity and traditional values

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 07:06 PM IST
article-image

In a move to celebrate and preserve its vibrant cultural heritage, the Government of Sikkim has announced the introduction of “Traditional Wear Work Day” every Thursday for all government employees. The new directive applies to officials and staff working in state departments, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and banks operating under the state government.

A step to celebrate Sikkim’s cultural diversity

According to a recent circular issued by the Home Department, the initiative aims to promote a sense of pride in Sikkim’s unique cultural identity and traditional values. The state is home to a harmonious mix of ethnic communities- including the Bhutia, Lepcha, and Nepali populations- each contributing to its rich tapestry of traditions, attire, and customs.

The government believes that encouraging employees to wear their traditional clothing once a week will help foster inclusivity and strengthen the emotional connection citizens feel toward their roots.

FPJ Shorts
'This Is Just The Start...': Harmanpreet Kaur Celebrates Team India's Iconic World Cup Win
'This Is Just The Start...': Harmanpreet Kaur Celebrates Team India's Iconic World Cup Win
Palghar News: VVMC Demolishes Over 67,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal And Dangerous Structures Across Vasai-Virar
Palghar News: VVMC Demolishes Over 67,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal And Dangerous Structures Across Vasai-Virar
Mumbai News: KEM MARD Unveils ‘COVID-19 Residents Narratives’ Book Honouring Pandemic Frontline Doctors
Mumbai News: KEM MARD Unveils ‘COVID-19 Residents Narratives’ Book Honouring Pandemic Frontline Doctors
55th Kerala State Film Awards: Mammootty Bags Best Actor For Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys Declared Best Film
55th Kerala State Film Awards: Mammootty Bags Best Actor For Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys Declared Best Film

Official statement on the initiative

The circular stated, “In recognition of the rich cultural diversity and enduring traditions that define the identity of Sikkim, the Government is committed to fostering pride in our cultural heritage among all employees. Henceforth, all officers and staff members in every Department, PSU, and Bank under the Government of Sikkim shall observe ‘Traditional Wear Work Day’ every Thursday.”

Employees are urged to wear traditional attire representative of their community, reflecting the diverse cultural fabric of the state. The policy takes effect immediately.

Encouraging cultural pride at the workplace

This initiative aligns with Sikkim’s broader vision of cultural preservation and promotion, ensuring that modernization does not overshadow the region’s deep-rooted traditions. By blending professional life with cultural expression, the state government hopes to create a more inclusive and culturally aware workforce, while setting an example for other states to follow.

With this move, Sikkim once again proves why it stands as one of India’s most culturally rich and environmentally conscious states- proudly showcasing its traditions, one Thursday at a time.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikkim Announces ‘Traditional Wear Work Day’ Every Thursday For Government Employees: Know Why

Sikkim Announces ‘Traditional Wear Work Day’ Every Thursday For Government Employees: Know Why

Adorable! Neena Gupta Teaches 'OM' Chant To Baby Matara: WATCH VIDEO

Adorable! Neena Gupta Teaches 'OM' Chant To Baby Matara: WATCH VIDEO

Sonakshi Sinha Reveals How Painting Became Her Therapy During Life’s Toughest Phases: Says, 'I'd...

Sonakshi Sinha Reveals How Painting Became Her Therapy During Life’s Toughest Phases: Says, 'I'd...

Tara Sutaria's Regal, Classic Red Banarasi Saree

Tara Sutaria's Regal, Classic Red Banarasi Saree

Jimin Confirms BTS' 2026 Comeback! K-Pop Boy Band's FIRST Song After Military Will Come On This Day

Jimin Confirms BTS' 2026 Comeback! K-Pop Boy Band's FIRST Song After Military Will Come On This Day