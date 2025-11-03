Sikkim Announces ‘Traditional Wear Work Day’ Every Thursday For Government Employees: Know Why

In a move to celebrate and preserve its vibrant cultural heritage, the Government of Sikkim has announced the introduction of “Traditional Wear Work Day” every Thursday for all government employees. The new directive applies to officials and staff working in state departments, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and banks operating under the state government.

A step to celebrate Sikkim’s cultural diversity

According to a recent circular issued by the Home Department, the initiative aims to promote a sense of pride in Sikkim’s unique cultural identity and traditional values. The state is home to a harmonious mix of ethnic communities- including the Bhutia, Lepcha, and Nepali populations- each contributing to its rich tapestry of traditions, attire, and customs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The government believes that encouraging employees to wear their traditional clothing once a week will help foster inclusivity and strengthen the emotional connection citizens feel toward their roots.

Official statement on the initiative

The circular stated, “In recognition of the rich cultural diversity and enduring traditions that define the identity of Sikkim, the Government is committed to fostering pride in our cultural heritage among all employees. Henceforth, all officers and staff members in every Department, PSU, and Bank under the Government of Sikkim shall observe ‘Traditional Wear Work Day’ every Thursday.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Employees are urged to wear traditional attire representative of their community, reflecting the diverse cultural fabric of the state. The policy takes effect immediately.

Encouraging cultural pride at the workplace

This initiative aligns with Sikkim’s broader vision of cultural preservation and promotion, ensuring that modernization does not overshadow the region’s deep-rooted traditions. By blending professional life with cultural expression, the state government hopes to create a more inclusive and culturally aware workforce, while setting an example for other states to follow.

With this move, Sikkim once again proves why it stands as one of India’s most culturally rich and environmentally conscious states- proudly showcasing its traditions, one Thursday at a time.