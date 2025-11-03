Jimin Confirms BTS' 2026 Comeback! K-Pop Boy Band's FIRST Song After Military Will Come On This Day

BTS' 2026 Comeback | Instagram

The countdown has officially begun, ARMY! After years of anticipation, global boy band Bangtan Sonyeondan, famously called BTS, is all set to return to the global stage with brand-new music and a possible world tour in 2026. The seven members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—have completed their mandatory military service and are finally ready to reunite as one of the world’s most powerful pop forces.

'We finished recording… It can now come next spring'

During a recent Weverse livestream, Park Jimin gave fans the update they’d been waiting for. With his signature smile and calm excitement, he revealed that BTS has officially wrapped up recording for their next album, the group’s first full release since their 2022 anthology, Proof.

“Everyone, we finished recording… It can now come next spring (March),” he shared, hinting that the new era of BTS will begin in spring 2026. Jimin added, “I really want to promote our song soon,” sending the entire fandom into a frenzy.

The livestream moment became even more special when V (Kim Taehyung) joined him, surprising fans after the duo made an appearance at Jin’s RunSeokjin Ep. Tour Encore on November 1. Within minutes, social media was flooded with fan reactions, with hashtags like #BTSisBack and #Spring2026WithBTS trending globally.

BTS 2026 World Tour

If that wasn’t enough to thrill ARMYs, recent reports from Korean outlet Naver indicate that BTS will follow their album launch with a massive world tour stretching from May to December 2026. According to Hyundai Motor Securities researcher Kim Hyun Young, the tour could feature as many as 65 concerts across continents, drawing nearly 4 million fans worldwide. Each show is expected to welcome over 60,000 attendees, making it one of BTS’s biggest live events ever.

Industry experts predict that the comeback and tour could not only dominate global charts but also give a major boost to HYBE’s revenues, with estimates suggesting profits could surpass 100 billion KRW by mid-2026.

With the promise of new music, electrifying performances, and the group’s full reunion, BTS' Spring 2026 comeback is already shaping up to be one of the most defining moments in modern pop history.