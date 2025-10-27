 BTS' V Pays Homage To His Korean Roots With Modern Hanbok-Inspired Ensemble At Vogue World Hollywood In LA
BTS' V Pays Homage To His Korean Roots With Modern Hanbok-Inspired Ensemble At Vogue World Hollywood In LA

At Vogue World: Hollywood, BTS’ V wowed in a grey overcoat cinched with a red norigae-accented belt, blending Korean heritage with modern luxury.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
BTS' V at Vogue World Hollywood in LA | Image Courtesy: X (@taeguide)

When it comes to K-pop royalty, Kim Taehyung, aka V, never misses a fashion moment. The global icon and singer of the iconic boy band BTS turned heads at Vogue World: Hollywood in Los Angeles, effortlessly blending tradition with modern flair. Held on October 26, the glamorous event celebrated the intersection of film and fashion, and V’s striking look instantly stole the spotlight.

Take a look:

BTS' V stuns in fusion look

V’s custom-made ensemble by Jaybaek Couture was a masterclass in fusion fashion. He arrived in a long, tailored grey overcoat cinched at the waist with a jade belt, historically used by kings during the Joseon Dynasty. The red woven belt was adorned with norigae, the traditional Korean good-luck charms often seen in hanboks.

The subtle cultural nods balanced beautifully against the modern silhouette of his outfit, reflecting how Taehyung continues to bridge Korean heritage with global luxury.

article-image

Beneath the overcoat, the singer wore a coordinated grey suit with a matching tie and pale shirt, the tones melting together into a monochromatic palette. Finishing the look, a wide-brimmed grey hat added an artistic edge, while polished black shoes kept things sharp and classic.

Viral moment with Dakota Johnson

Of course, no Vogue World appearance is complete without a few iconic interactions. V turned heads again when he was spotted sharing smiles with Dakota Johnson, who stunned in a shimmering pink ensemble.

The duo’s brief moment on the carpet sent fans into a frenzy, flooding social media with snapshots of their poised elegance. Later, Taehyung took a front-row seat next to Cynthia Erivo, looking every bit the international fashion ambassador he has become.

