BTS' V Pays Homage To His Korean Roots With Modern Hanbok-Inspired Ensemble At Vogue World Hollywood In LA

BTS' V at Vogue World Hollywood in LA | Image Courtesy: X (@taeguide)

When it comes to K-pop royalty, Kim Taehyung, aka V, never misses a fashion moment. The global icon and singer of the iconic boy band BTS turned heads at Vogue World: Hollywood in Los Angeles, effortlessly blending tradition with modern flair. Held on October 26, the glamorous event celebrated the intersection of film and fashion, and V’s striking look instantly stole the spotlight.

Take a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BTS' V stuns in fusion look

V’s custom-made ensemble by Jaybaek Couture was a masterclass in fusion fashion. He arrived in a long, tailored grey overcoat cinched at the waist with a jade belt, historically used by kings during the Joseon Dynasty. The red woven belt was adorned with norigae, the traditional Korean good-luck charms often seen in hanboks.

The subtle cultural nods balanced beautifully against the modern silhouette of his outfit, reflecting how Taehyung continues to bridge Korean heritage with global luxury.

Read Also Isha Ambani Celebrates Lavish Birthday In Jamnagar Wearing A Hot Red Bejewelled Ensemble: Know Cost

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Beneath the overcoat, the singer wore a coordinated grey suit with a matching tie and pale shirt, the tones melting together into a monochromatic palette. Finishing the look, a wide-brimmed grey hat added an artistic edge, while polished black shoes kept things sharp and classic.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Viral moment with Dakota Johnson

Of course, no Vogue World appearance is complete without a few iconic interactions. V turned heads again when he was spotted sharing smiles with Dakota Johnson, who stunned in a shimmering pink ensemble.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Is BTS Coming To India During World Tour 2026? Know The Truth Here

The duo’s brief moment on the carpet sent fans into a frenzy, flooding social media with snapshots of their poised elegance. Later, Taehyung took a front-row seat next to Cynthia Erivo, looking every bit the international fashion ambassador he has become.