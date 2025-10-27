Chhath Puja Day 3: Sandhya Arghya Muhurat, Sunset Timing, Rituals & More

Chhath Puja 2025 | Canva

The vibrant festival of Chhath Puja, celebrated with immense devotion across Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, continues to light up riverbanks and ghats with faith and festivity. Dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, this ancient Vedic festival spans four spiritually charged days of fasting, purity, and gratitude.

Chhath Puja Day 3: Sandhya Arghya

The third day of Chhath Puja, known as Sandhya Arghya, is considered the most significant. It is the evening offering made to the setting sun, a powerful symbol of humility, renewal, and thankfulness. Devotees, who observe a Nirjala Vrat (fast without food or water), prepare all day for this sacred moment when the sun dips below the horizon.

Sandhya Arghya 2025: Date and muhurat

This year, Sandhya Arghya falls on October 27, with the shubh muhurat scheduled between 5:15 PM and 5:45 PM, the auspicious window when the sun is about to set. It is believed that offering prayers during this time pleases Surya Dev and brings health, happiness, and prosperity to one’s family.

Sandhya Arghya rituals

As dusk approaches, devotees gather near rivers, ponds, or ghats, carrying beautifully arranged soops (bamboo baskets) filled with fruits, sugarcane, rice, and thekua, a traditional sweet. Dressed in traditional attire, they stand knee-deep in water, offering Arghya, a mix of water, milk, and flowers, while singing folk songs and chanting mantras that echo through the twilight sky.

Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya significance

Unlike most rituals that worship the rising sun, Chhath Puja uniquely honours both sunrise and sunset, symbolising life’s cyclical balance. The evening Arghya signifies gratitude, surrender, and renewal, a reminder that every ending carries the promise of a new dawn. As the sun sets, devotees symbolically release negativity and seek light, healing, and hope for the days ahead.