 Chhath Puja Day 3: Sandhya Arghya Muhurat, Sunset Timing, Rituals & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleChhath Puja Day 3: Sandhya Arghya Muhurat, Sunset Timing, Rituals & More

Chhath Puja Day 3: Sandhya Arghya Muhurat, Sunset Timing, Rituals & More

The third day of Chhath Puja, known as Sandhya Arghya, is considered the most significant.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 08:49 AM IST
article-image
Chhath Puja 2025 | Canva

The vibrant festival of Chhath Puja, celebrated with immense devotion across Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, continues to light up riverbanks and ghats with faith and festivity. Dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, this ancient Vedic festival spans four spiritually charged days of fasting, purity, and gratitude.

Canva

Chhath Puja Day 3: Sandhya Arghya

The third day of Chhath Puja, known as Sandhya Arghya, is considered the most significant. It is the evening offering made to the setting sun, a powerful symbol of humility, renewal, and thankfulness. Devotees, who observe a Nirjala Vrat (fast without food or water), prepare all day for this sacred moment when the sun dips below the horizon.

Read Also
Chhath Puja 2025 In Mumbai: Popular Ghats From Juhu Beach To Girgaon Chowpatty For Festive...
article-image

Sandhya Arghya 2025: Date and muhurat

FPJ Shorts
‘Society Cannot Ban Pets Even With Consensus Of Majority’
‘Society Cannot Ban Pets Even With Consensus Of Majority’
CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Application Window Closes Today; Check Details Here
CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Application Window Closes Today; Check Details Here
Toy & Confectionery Manufacturer Candytoy Corporate Will Invest ₹100 Crore For Capacity Expansion
Toy & Confectionery Manufacturer Candytoy Corporate Will Invest ₹100 Crore For Capacity Expansion
Weather Update: Karnataka Braces For Heavy Rainfall As Cyclone Montha Develops Over Bay Of Bengal; Says IMD
Weather Update: Karnataka Braces For Heavy Rainfall As Cyclone Montha Develops Over Bay Of Bengal; Says IMD

This year, Sandhya Arghya falls on October 27, with the shubh muhurat scheduled between 5:15 PM and 5:45 PM, the auspicious window when the sun is about to set. It is believed that offering prayers during this time pleases Surya Dev and brings health, happiness, and prosperity to one’s family.

Read Also
Happy Chhath Puja 2025: 25+ Chhath Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share
article-image

Sandhya Arghya rituals

As dusk approaches, devotees gather near rivers, ponds, or ghats, carrying beautifully arranged soops (bamboo baskets) filled with fruits, sugarcane, rice, and thekua, a traditional sweet. Dressed in traditional attire, they stand knee-deep in water, offering Arghya, a mix of water, milk, and flowers, while singing folk songs and chanting mantras that echo through the twilight sky.

Read Also
Chhath Puja 2025: Popular Bhojpuri Chhath Songs & Vrat Geet Along With Video Lyrics
article-image

File image

Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya significance

Unlike most rituals that worship the rising sun, Chhath Puja uniquely honours both sunrise and sunset, symbolising life’s cyclical balance. The evening Arghya signifies gratitude, surrender, and renewal, a reminder that every ending carries the promise of a new dawn. As the sun sets, devotees symbolically release negativity and seek light, healing, and hope for the days ahead.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

5 Sacred Dishes Savoured In Chhat Puja 2025

5 Sacred Dishes Savoured In Chhat Puja 2025

Chhath Puja Day 3: Sandhya Arghya Muhurat, Sunset Timing, Rituals & More

Chhath Puja Day 3: Sandhya Arghya Muhurat, Sunset Timing, Rituals & More

Kim Kardashian Diagnosed With Brain Aneurysm: Says Stress & Work Might Have Caused It; More About...

Kim Kardashian Diagnosed With Brain Aneurysm: Says Stress & Work Might Have Caused It; More About...

India's First Ultra-Luxe Immersive Gaming Arcade Bar Is In Mumbai! Here's What Awaits You At Game...

India's First Ultra-Luxe Immersive Gaming Arcade Bar Is In Mumbai! Here's What Awaits You At Game...

Akshata Murty & Rishi Sunak's Daughter Anoushka Performs Kuchipudi At Delhi Event: Grandmother...

Akshata Murty & Rishi Sunak's Daughter Anoushka Performs Kuchipudi At Delhi Event: Grandmother...