Happy Chhath Puja 2025: 25+ Chhath Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share

Chhath Puja, one of the most sacred festivals dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, is celebrated with great devotion across India, especially in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.
The four-day festival signifies gratitude, purity, and harmony with nature, as devotees offer prayers to the setting and rising sun for health, prosperity, and well-being.
This year, the Chhath Puja festivities is taking place from October 25 to October 28, 2025. Here are 25+ Happy Chhath Puja wishes, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones on this auspicious festival.
Happy Chhath Puja 2025 wishes
