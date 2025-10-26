 Chhath Puja 2025 Day 2: Kharna Date, Vrat Muhurat, Sunrise-Sunset Time & Puja Vidhi
The second day of Chhath Puja, known as Lohanda or Kharna, is a crucial stage in the four-day festival.

Updated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 10:22 AM IST
Representational Image

Chhath Puja, one of the most spiritually rich festivals in India, is celebrated with great devotion across Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. Dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, the festival spans four days of fasting, prayer, and thanksgiving, each day carrying deep spiritual meaning.

Chhath Puja day 2: Kharna

The second day, known as Lohanda or Kharna, is a crucial stage in the four-day festival. In 2025, Kharna is being observed on Sunday, October 26. As per Drik Panchang, the sunrise was at 6:12 AM, and sunset will be at 5:55 PM. This day marks the beginning of an intense fasting period where devotees strengthen their connection with nature and purity through self-discipline and faith.

Chhath Puja Kharna rituals

On this day, devotees maintain a strict fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from even a drop of water. As dusk approaches, they prepare a sacred prasad made from jaggery, wheat flour, and water, cooked in new earthen pots.

This simple dish, often accompanied by rice and milk, is offered to Lord Surya before being consumed as prasad to break the fast. The meal is shared with family and neighbors, spreading the essence of community and gratitude.

Chhath Puja Kharna significance

Kharna is more than just a fasting ritual, it’s a day of purification and preparation for the main Chhath Puja offerings. The act of fasting, followed by consuming the humble prasad, symbolises cleansing the soul and surrendering one’s ego to divine energy. It’s believed that through this discipline, devotees attain inner peace and attract blessings for health, prosperity, and happiness.

