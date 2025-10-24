When Is Chhath Puja? Know The Exact Time, Significance & More About The Auspicious Festival

Chhath Puja | Photo Credit: Canva

Chhath Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals that comes in the Karthik month. The festival is dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. It is believed to be the motherly form of Usha, the first light of the rising Sun. This festival is especially celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal’s Madhesh region, but today its fervour is seen across India and abroad wherever devotees have settled.

About Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is a four-day ritual marked by fasting, holy bathing, disciplined lifestyle, purity of mind and body, and deep devotion. According to the Vedic calendar, Kartik 2025 Shukla Paksha is starting on October 21, 2025, after Amavasya Tithi. Kartik month will continue till Kartik Purnima on November 5, 2025. The celebrations usually fall six days after Diwali, on the sixth day of the Kartik Shukla Paksha, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Every year, the exact dates slightly vary based on tithi (lunar phase), sunrise, and sunset timings.

Chhath Puja 2025: Date and Muhurat

According to Drik Panchag, Chhath Puja will be observed on Monday, October 27, 2025.

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day - 06:30 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day - 05:40 PM

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 06:04 AM on October 27, 2025

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 07:59 AM on October 28, 2025

Significance of Chhath Puja

In essence, Chhath Puja is more than a religious observance — it is a celebration of nature, gratitude and purity. It highlights discipline, devotion and the eternal relationship between human life and cosmic energy. Whether celebrated on riverbanks or in small makeshift ponds at home, the emotion behind Chhath remains unchanged: to honour the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth.