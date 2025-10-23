Bhai Dooj 2025: How Is Bhaubeej Different From Raksha Bandhan? Know The Spiritual Significance

Bhai Dooj 2025 | Photo Credit: X/ @sarbanandsonwal

India celebrates one of its most heartfelt festivals of sibling love, known as Bhai Dooj, Bhau Beej, or Bhai Tika. This celebration marks the conclusion of the five-day Diwali festivities. Bhai Dooj honours the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers' long life and happiness, while brothers promise lifelong protection and affection in return. Similarly, Raksha Bandhan also celebrates the special relationship between siblings. Let's explore the significance and rituals of both festivals and understand how they differ from one another.

Bhai Dooj is a beautiful festival celebrating the eternal bond of love, affection, and protection between brothers and sisters.



Bhai Dooj vs Raksha Bandhan: Difference

Bhai Dooj and Raksha Bandhan are two prominent Hindu festivals that celebrate the beautiful bond of brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon day of Shravana, which usually falls between July and August. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread (rakhi) on their brother's wrist, and brothers pledge to safeguard their sister.

Meanwhile, Bhai Dooj takes place after Diwali during the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month (usually October or November). On this special occasion, sisters perform a pooja, apply a tilak, and pray for their brothers' longevity and prosperity. In return, brothers offer gifts, money, and shower blessings.

Legends behind Bhai Dooj

According to mythology, Goddess Yamuna invited her brother Yamaraj, the God of Death, to her home on this day. She welcomed him with warmth, performed his aarti, and offered him a meal. Moved by her affection, Yamaraj declared that anyone who honours their sister on this day will be blessed with prosperity and protection from misfortune.

Legends behind the celebration of Raksha Bandhan

According to a legend, Goddess Lakshmi tied a Rakhi to King Bali to seek protection. Bali was so touched that he granted her wish to have Lord Vishnu return to his divine abode. There is another popular story that when Lord Krishna was injured, Draupadi tore a piece of her sari to tie around Lord Krishna's wrist. Touched by her concern, Krishna pledged to protect her in times of need. The story highlights the essence of Raksha Bandhan.