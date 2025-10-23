Bhai Dooj 2025: Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat & Ritual To Celebrate Bhau Beej

Canva

As the glow of Diwali fades, India prepares for one of the most heartfelt celebrations of sibling love, Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej or Bhai Tika. The festival beautifully marks the end of Diwali’s five-day festivities, honouring the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters. It’s a day when sisters pray for their brothers’ long life and happiness, while brothers promise lifelong protection and affection.

Bhai Dooj 2025 date and shubh muhurat

This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23, 2025. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are below:

Aparahna Muhurat: 1:20 PM and 3:37 PM (lasting for 2 hours and 18 minutes)

Dwitiya Tithi begins at 8:16 PM on October 22

Dwitiya Tithi ends at 10:46 PM on October 23

Bhai Dooj rituals and celebration

The day begins with early morning rituals. As per Panchang, devotees are encouraged to perform Chandra Darshan and, if possible, take a holy dip in the Yamuna River, symbolising purification and divine blessings. Those unable to visit a river may perform an oil bath at home.

In the afternoon, brothers visit their sisters’ homes, where sisters perform aarti, apply a sacred tilak, and offer sweets while praying for their well-being. In return, brothers gift their sisters clothes, money, or tokens of love. Even those without biological sisters can honour cousins or close friends’ sisters, as the sentiment behind the ritual remains the same, celebrating sibling love in all forms.

Legend behind Bhai Dooj

According to mythology, Goddess Yamuna invited her brother Yamaraj, the God of Death, to her home on this day. She welcomed him with warmth, performed his aarti, and offered him a meal. Moved by her affection, Yamaraj declared that anyone who honours their sister on this day will be blessed with prosperity and protection from misfortune.