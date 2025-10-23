'I Will Forever Love Wearing A Saree,' Says Shikhar Dhawan's GF Sophie Shine

By: Anita Aikara | October 23, 2025
Keeping up the spirit of Diwali, Sophie Shine draped a lovely dual-tone blue sari and paired it with a embroidered corset
All images courtesy: Sophie Shine/Instagram
Shikhar Dhawan complemented her in an all-black Pathani suit
She opted for minimal jewellery including a dainty diamond and emerald necklace and a delicate bracelet on her hand
Her gorgeous curls worn loose, she kept her make-up minimal
Sophie will inspire you to drape your saree like a skirt without pleats
This is not the first time she wowed in a saree. Last year, she sported a lovely black drape with gold work
This was her look last Diwali. Raise your hands if you think she should sport a saree more often