 Does Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Daughter Have A Twin? Meet The Baby Girl Who Looks Just Like Dua
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleDoes Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Daughter Have A Twin? Meet The Baby Girl Who Looks Just Like Dua

Does Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Daughter Have A Twin? Meet The Baby Girl Who Looks Just Like Dua

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Diwali post revealing baby Dua’s face delighted fans online. However, a content creator claimed that her daughter looked identical to Dua.

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

The internet can’t seem to get enough of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s baby girl, Dua. After months of anticipation, the Bollywood power couple finally revealed their daughter’s face this Diwali, and the pictures instantly melted hearts across social media. However, what followed was something no one saw coming: a digital creator claiming her baby looked strikingly similar to Dua.

Read Also
Meet Sabyasachi's Youngest Muse; One-Yr-Old Baby Dua Rocks Traditional Salwar Suit By Designer
article-image

Meet Dua's twin

Influencer Shreyashi Debnath Gupta took to Instagram to share a surprising observation. Posting a collage featuring her husband, their daughter Daisy, and the photo of Deepika, Ranveer, and Dua, she wrote, “How can they look so much similar? For a moment, I truly thought it was my Daisy! 🌼🤭 Anyone else see the resemblance?”

Check out the post below:

FPJ Shorts
'Tereko Call Dena Padega': Rohit Sharma's On-Field Chat With Shreyas Iyer Goes Viral During IND vs AUS 2nd ODI; Video
'Tereko Call Dena Padega': Rohit Sharma's On-Field Chat With Shreyas Iyer Goes Viral During IND vs AUS 2nd ODI; Video
'I Will Forever Love Wearing A Saree,' Says Shikhar Dhawan's GF Sophie Shine
'I Will Forever Love Wearing A Saree,' Says Shikhar Dhawan's GF Sophie Shine
Andhra Pradesh: TDP-Linked Accused In Kakinada Minor Sexual Assault Case Commits Suicide by Jumping Into Lake En Route To Court
Andhra Pradesh: TDP-Linked Accused In Kakinada Minor Sexual Assault Case Commits Suicide by Jumping Into Lake En Route To Court
Gujarat: Fire breaks Out At ISRO's IT Server Building In Ahmedabad; No Casualties Reported
Gujarat: Fire breaks Out At ISRO's IT Server Building In Ahmedabad; No Casualties Reported

While some users agreed that the babies looked alike, others were quick to call out the comparison. One user commented, “Same here, when Deepika and Ranveer posted those pictures my first impression was that Dua looked just like Aura...❤️🧿” Another disagreed, saying, “No, I don’t think there’s any similarity between them. Both are cute in their own different ways.”

Read Also
Muslim Family Secretly Celebrates Diwali On The Streets, Viral Video Melts Internet Heart
article-image

Others felt the comparison was unnecessary, with one user remarking, “Wearing red and two pigtails doesn’t make them similar,” while another wrote, “Why compare your child to someone else’s baby just because they’re celebrities? Every child is unique and beautiful in their own way.”

Read Also
How Gen Z Stars Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan & Navya Nanda Lit Up Diwali 2025 In Exquisite Lehengas
article-image

Deepika and Ranveer reveal baby Dua's face

On October 21, Diwali 2025, Deepika and Ranveer shared the first photos of baby Dua on Instagram. The couple twinned in festive outfits, Deepika and Dua in matching red ensembles, with Ranveer wrapping them both in a warm embrace.

In one of the most heartwarming frames, Deepika was seen praying with little Dua on her lap, guiding her tiny hands in the ritual. Fans flooded the comments section with love and blessings for the new family, calling the post “the sweetest Diwali gift ever”.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Will Forever Love Wearing A Saree,' Says Shikhar Dhawan's GF Sophie Shine

'I Will Forever Love Wearing A Saree,' Says Shikhar Dhawan's GF Sophie Shine

Bhai Dooj 2025: How Is Bhaubeej Different From Raksha Bandhan? Know The Spiritual Significance

Bhai Dooj 2025: How Is Bhaubeej Different From Raksha Bandhan? Know The Spiritual Significance

Does Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Daughter Have A Twin? Meet The Baby Girl Who Looks Just Like...

Does Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Daughter Have A Twin? Meet The Baby Girl Who Looks Just Like...

Bhai Dooj Wishes: 25+ Messages, Greetings & More To Share With Your Brothers And Sisters

Bhai Dooj Wishes: 25+ Messages, Greetings & More To Share With Your Brothers And Sisters

Chitragupta Puja 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Significance & More About The God Of Justice

Chitragupta Puja 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Significance & More About The God Of Justice