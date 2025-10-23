Does Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Daughter Have A Twin? Meet The Baby Girl Who Looks Just Like Dua

Instagram

The internet can’t seem to get enough of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s baby girl, Dua. After months of anticipation, the Bollywood power couple finally revealed their daughter’s face this Diwali, and the pictures instantly melted hearts across social media. However, what followed was something no one saw coming: a digital creator claiming her baby looked strikingly similar to Dua.

Meet Dua's twin

Influencer Shreyashi Debnath Gupta took to Instagram to share a surprising observation. Posting a collage featuring her husband, their daughter Daisy, and the photo of Deepika, Ranveer, and Dua, she wrote, “How can they look so much similar? For a moment, I truly thought it was my Daisy! 🌼🤭 Anyone else see the resemblance?”

Check out the post below:

While some users agreed that the babies looked alike, others were quick to call out the comparison. One user commented, “Same here, when Deepika and Ranveer posted those pictures my first impression was that Dua looked just like Aura...❤️🧿” Another disagreed, saying, “No, I don’t think there’s any similarity between them. Both are cute in their own different ways.”

Others felt the comparison was unnecessary, with one user remarking, “Wearing red and two pigtails doesn’t make them similar,” while another wrote, “Why compare your child to someone else’s baby just because they’re celebrities? Every child is unique and beautiful in their own way.”

Deepika and Ranveer reveal baby Dua's face

On October 21, Diwali 2025, Deepika and Ranveer shared the first photos of baby Dua on Instagram. The couple twinned in festive outfits, Deepika and Dua in matching red ensembles, with Ranveer wrapping them both in a warm embrace.

In one of the most heartwarming frames, Deepika was seen praying with little Dua on her lap, guiding her tiny hands in the ritual. Fans flooded the comments section with love and blessings for the new family, calling the post “the sweetest Diwali gift ever”.