 WATCH: Ananya Panday Reveals Her Cute, Carefree Self In New Video; Actor Shines Bright As A Diamond
Ananya Panday turned heads at a Mumbai event as Tanishq unveiled her as its new brand face. A viral video captured her carefree, playful side during the launch of the Festival of Diamonds, showcasing over 10,000 designs. Dressed in a violet crystal kaftan with diamond jewellery, Ananya’s appearance reaffirmed her strong presence in the fashion and luxury space.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 12:24 PM IST
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday was recently spotted in Mumbai attending a high-profile brand event, where she revealed her cute, carefree personality in a video that is now doing the rounds on social media. The appearance comes days after her recent film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, failed to make a strong impact at the box office.

Jewellery brand Tanishq, from the house of Tata, officially announced Ananya Panday as the new face of the brand at the event. Along with the announcement, Tanishq also marked the return of its much-awaited Festival of Diamonds, the brand’s biggest annual celebration dedicated to natural diamond jewellery.

WATCH VIDEO:

What did she wear?

For the event, Ananya opted for the La Luna crystal kaftan in a rich violet hue. The outfit featured a relaxed drape with a crystal buckle. The kaftan also reflected a popular fashion trend of incorporating scarf-like elements into the silhouette. According to the brand’s official website, the outfit is priced at €1,400 (approximately ₹1.47 lakh).

Keeping her styling minimal yet elegant, Ananya paired the outfit with a diamond necklace and matching earrings from Tanishq, completing the look with fishnet sandals by Alaia.

As part of the Festival of Diamonds, Tanishq is showcasing over 10,000 diamond designs, making it one of the most extensive assortments of everyday diamond jewellery. The collection caters to a wide audience, including first-time diamond buyers, seasoned collectors, and those seeking versatile pieces that can be styled effortlessly for daily wear. Adding to the excitement, the brand also unveiled a new Festival of Diamonds campaign featuring Ananya Panday.

On the professional front, Ananya’s latest release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri struggled at the box office, collecting around ₹16–18 crore during its opening weekend. The film reportedly faced stiff competition from Dhurandhar and suffered from negative word of mouth, leading it to be labelled a commercial flop.

