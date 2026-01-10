 Dhurandhar Title Track With Punjabi Bhangra Sets NBA Stage In US On Fire | WATCH
Dhurandhar Title Track With Punjabi Bhangra Sets NBA Stage In US On Fire | WATCH

Dhurandhar Title Track With Punjabi Bhangra Sets NBA Stage In US On Fire | WATCH

Punjabi bhangra beats from Dhurandhar lit up an NBA arena in San Francisco as dance crew Bhangra Empire performed before a Warriors vs Bucks game. The viral clip drew cheers from fans and praise online for showcasing Indian music globally. With cross-border popularity and massive box office numbers, Dhurandhar continues to dominate headlines worldwide.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
Dhurandhar Title Track With Punjabi Bhangra Sets NBA Stage In US On Fire | WATCH | Instagram @bhangraempire

Punjabi beats and Bollywood energy took over an NBA arena in San Francisco recently as the title track of Dhurandhar buzzed during a high-voltage bhangra performance ahead of the Golden State Warriors’ clash with the Milwaukee Bucks. The performance was delivered by popular dance crew Bhangra Empire, whose electrifying moves, vibrant traditional attire, and infectious energy instantly won over the packed stadium, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

The dance crew later shared a video of the performance on Instagram, which has since gone viral. Captioned, “Starting our Warriors game performance off with a bang!”, the clip captures the dancers showing off their energetic bhangra moves with the unexpected desi moment at the NBA game. The fusion of Punjabi bhangra with the global sporting spectacle left netizens impressed, with many calling it a proud moment for Indian music and culture on an international stage.

WATCH VIDEO:

This is not the first time Dhurandhar has crossed borders through its music. Just days earlier, videos from a wedding in Pakistan surfaced online showing women dancing to another track from the film, ‘Shararat’, further highlighting the movie’s growing popularity beyond India and its strong cultural connect across regions.

Read Also
The Raja Saab Actress Nidhhi Agerwal's Stunning Pictures Will Take Your Breath Away
article-image

Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The film continues to dominate the box office weeks after its release. On Day 33, it recorded an India nett collection of ₹4.75 crore, taking its total domestic earnings to ₹781.75 crore. On the global front, the film has amassed an impressive ₹1,247 crore, cementing its status as a massive commercial success.

